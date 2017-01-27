Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of Dec. 18 to Dec. 31.
Dec. 18
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Personal injury — traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Personal injury — traffic accident
12400 block of Business Park Boulevard: Disorderly conduct — adult cited
Dec. 19
Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident
Noble Parkway and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Dayton Road and French Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and 129th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident
11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 20
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Disorderly conduct — adult cited
Highway 169 and 117th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
900 block of West River Road: Motor vehicle — theft
Dec. 21
7200 block of 109th Circle: Property damage — vehicle
Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
Dec. 22
11100 block of Edgewood Circle: Theft — miscellaneous
10900 block of Oakwood Lane: Counterfeit — check
8600 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Business Park Boulevard and 117th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway: Hit and run — property damage accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 23
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident
11800 block of Virginia Avenue: Theft — identity
Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: Property damage — traffic accident
Dec. 24
11300 block of Kentucky Avenue: Property damage — yard
11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle
Dec. 26
11000 block of Douglas Lane: Burglary — electronics
11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle
12100 block of Champlin Drive: Theft — shoplifting
Dec. 27
Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage traffic accident
11000 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage traffic accident
Dec. 28
Dayton Road and Sunrise Lane: Property damage traffic accident
6500 block of 109th Lane: Property damage — vehicle
Dec. 29
Jefferson Highway and 109th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest
Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident
11400 block of Ashbury Circle: Theft — identity
Dec. 31
Business Park Boulevard and Emery Village: Property damage — traffic accident
400 block of Dayton Road: Property damage — vehicle
9400 block of Parkside Circle: Burglary — nothing taken
Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, two loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, ten traffic complaints, 27 residential/business alarms, nine animal complaints, 50 medical/welfare and one juvenile complaint. Champlin officers issued 141 traffic citations.