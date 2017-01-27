Champlin Police Report

The following is a synopsis of events that occurred in Champlin during the weeks of Dec. 18 to Dec. 31.

Dec. 18

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Personal injury — traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Personal injury — traffic accident

12400 block of Business Park Boulevard: Disorderly conduct — adult cited

Dec. 19

Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident

Noble Parkway and 109th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Dayton Road and French Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and 129th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident

11400 block of Marketplace Drive: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 20

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Disorderly conduct — adult cited

Highway 169 and 117th Avenue: Hit and run — property damage accident

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

900 block of West River Road: Motor vehicle — theft

Dec. 21

7200 block of 109th Circle: Property damage — vehicle

Highway 169 and 120th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

Dec. 22

11100 block of Edgewood Circle: Theft — miscellaneous

10900 block of Oakwood Lane: Counterfeit — check

8600 block of 114th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Business Park Boulevard and 117th Avenue: Property damage — traffic accident

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway: Hit and run — property damage accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 23

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage — traffic accident

11800 block of Virginia Avenue: Theft — identity

Highway 169 and Dowlin Street: Property damage — traffic accident

Dec. 24

11300 block of Kentucky Avenue: Property damage — yard

11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle

Dec. 26

11000 block of Douglas Lane: Burglary — electronics

11700 block of Champlin Drive: Property damage — vehicle

12100 block of Champlin Drive: Theft — shoplifting

Dec. 27

Highway 169 and 109th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

Highway 169 and East Hayden Lake Road: Property damage traffic accident

11000 block of Aquila Drive: Property damage traffic accident

Dec. 28

Dayton Road and Sunrise Lane: Property damage traffic accident

6500 block of 109th Lane: Property damage — vehicle

Dec. 29

Jefferson Highway and 109th Avenue: DWI — adult arrest

Champlin Drive and 120th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

Highway 169 and 114th Avenue: Property damage traffic accident

11400 block of Ashbury Circle: Theft — identity

Dec. 31

Business Park Boulevard and Emery Village: Property damage — traffic accident

400 block of Dayton Road: Property damage — vehicle

9400 block of Parkside Circle: Burglary — nothing taken

Champlin officers also responded to four verbal disputes, two loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, ten traffic complaints, 27 residential/business alarms, nine animal complaints, 50 medical/welfare and one juvenile complaint. Champlin officers issued 141 traffic citations.