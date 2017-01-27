Andover edges Osseo in swimming/diving

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Andover outscored Osseo 95-85 in Northwest Suburban Conference boys’ swimming and diving action Jan. 18.

The Orioles won three first places. Luke Churchill won the 100 breaststroke, John Schober won the 100 butterfly and the 400 free relay team of also Lorenzo Mascarenas, Adam Huser, John Schober, Noah Ruud also took first places.

Other Osseo placers:

•The 200 Medley Relay of Mascarenas, Churchill, Schober, David Hainlen swam second.

•Josh Bowar took second in diving and Darian LaRose was third.

•Schober placed third in the 200 individual medley.

•Ruud took second in the 500 freestyle

•Nick McGinley took third in the 500 freestyle

•Hainlen took third in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle

•Duncan Masterman took second the 100 butterfly

•Huser took second in the 100 freestyle

•Mascarenas took third in the 200 freestyle and second in the 100 backstroke

Osseo next visits Centennial Jan 26.