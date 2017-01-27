Albertville Depot project could commence this fall

by AARON BROM

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Albertville City Council heard that the Lions Club’s Central Park Depot project could commence this fall.

City administrator Adam Nafstad updated the council about the project and other related Central Park improvements. He said The project would replicate the original depot, but be designed as a community building to host music, the farmers market, and other park activities.

The council discussed having the Depot and other park improvements in place by the city’s centennial anniversary in 2019.

COMMISSION

In other news, the council discussed an appointment process for two planning commission seats.

The city council has received letters of interest from eight residents and plans to conduct brief interviews during a workshop session prior to the Feb. 6 meeting.

The council plans to make the final selection at its meeting Feb. 21.

LIQUOR LICENSE

In further matters, the council approved a consumption and display liquor license for an art studio where customers can bring and consume their own beverages at the Shoppes at Prairie Run, 5262 Kyler Ave.

Applicant Danielle Brown is looking to lease space at the Shoppes at Prairie Run. She has conducted this type of event in other cities at other locations that have full on-sale intoxicating liquor licenses.

I-94 NOISE WALL

Also on the agenda, administrator Nafstad updated the council about the I-94 St. Michael to Albertville project. MnDOT and the engineering contractors presented their draft noise wall analysis to Albertville and St. Michael staff.

The noise study is part of the Environment Assessment Worksheet (EAW) that is a requirement of the project. As it pertains to Albertville, the noise analysis determined that walls would not meet the required performance/effectiveness standards required to merit construction of walls.

Copies of the draft EAW and noise study are available at City Hall.

In other action, the council:

HEARD that the traffic consultant is underway with the traffic study for the proposed Mall of Entertainment and surrounding area. Staff met with the developer’s engineer last week and the mall’s team is working on finalizing the land use map for the environmental review update.