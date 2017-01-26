Community & People • Education STMA Business Professionals in hair nets? Published January 26, 2017 at 12:06 pm By Sun Press & News St. Michael-Albertville Business Professionals of American recently gave their time by donating to work at Feed my Starving Children in Coon Rapids. The group works together and does community service at different locations throughout the year. Working here for the effort are, left to right, Emma Carlson, Madeline Egbert, Bella Kitzberger, Natalie Cierzan, and Miah Graczyk.