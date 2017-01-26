School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

(ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

FIRST NOTICE

OF SPECIAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 885 (St. Michael-Albertville), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, for the purpose of voting on the following question:

The combined polling place for this election and the precincts served by the polling place will be as follows:

COMBINED POLLING PLACE: St. Michael-Albertville

Middle School West

11343 50th Street Northeast

Albertville, Minnesota 55301

This combined polling place serves all territory in Independent School District No. 885 located in the City of St. Michael, the City of Hanover, the City of Albertville, the City of Otsego, and Monticello Township, all in Wright County, Minnesota.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the combined polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will be opened at 7:00 oclock a.m. and will close at 8:00 oclock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.

Dated: November 7, 2016.

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/

School District Clerk

Independent School District No. 885

(St. Michael-Albertville)

State of Minnesota

Published in the

Crow River News

January 26, 2017

644528

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/01/644528-1.pdf