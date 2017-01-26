School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 279

MAPLE GROVE, MN

SCHOOL BOARD ABBREVIATED MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING DECEMBER 27, 2016

CALL TO ORDER A special meeting of the Independent School District 279 School Board was held on Tuesday, December, 27, 2016 in the board room at the Educational Service Center. Chairperson Dean Henke called the meeting to order at 6:03 PM.

ROLL CALL The following members were present: Board members Dean Henke, Jessica Craig, Linda Etim, Bob Gerhart, Jacki Girtz and Superintendent Dr. Kate Maguire. School board member Jim Burgett was absent.

MOVE INTO CLOSED SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Chairperson Dean Henke stated that Minnesota Open Meeting Law allows School Boards to hold a closed meeting for consideration of the proposed expulsion / exclusion of a student.

Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Bob Gerhart, for the Board to move into closed session in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 13D.05, subdivision 2 for consideration of the proposed expulsion / exclusion of a student. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0. The board moved to room N-10 at the Educational Service Center for closed session.

RESUME OPEN MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Linda Etim, for the Board to resume the December 27, 2016 special meeting in open session at 7:10 PM in the Board room at the Educational Service Center. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0.

Motion by Dean Henke, seconded by Jacki Girtz, to approve the RESOLUTION EXPELLING/EXCLUDING THE PUPIL IDENTIFIED IN THE ATTACHMENTS HERETO (HEREINAFTER REFERRED TO AS THE PUPIL) The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0;

Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

ADJOURNMENT At 7:12 PM, motion by Jacki Girtz, seconded by Linda Etim, to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 5 to 0. [COMPLETE MINUTES ON FILE IN THE SUPERINTENDENTS OFFICE AND ON THE DISTRICT WEB SITE]

Dean Henke, Chairperson

