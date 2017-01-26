School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 279

MAPLE GROVE, MN

SCHOOL BOARD ABBREVIATED MINUTES OF THE ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

JANUARY 3, 2017

CALL TO ORDER The organizational meeting of the Independent School District 279 School Board was held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the board room at the Educational Service Center. Robert Gerhart called the meeting to order at 6:05 PM.

ROLL CALL Board members Robert Gerhart, Jessica Craig, Jim Burgett along with Board members-elect Heather Douglass, Stephanie Fortner and Mike Ostaffe and Superintendent Dr. Kate Maguire were in attendance.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SWEARING IN OF ELECTED BOARD MEMBERS: HEATHER DOUGLASS, STEPHANIE FORTNER AND MIKE OSTAFFE

ELECTION OF OFFICERS

ELECTION OF BOARD CHAIR Jessica Craig nominated Robert Gerhart for Board Chair.

This was the only nomination for Board Chair. Upon vote being taken for Robert Gerhart for Board Chair, Robert Gerhart was unanimously elected to Board Chair on a vote of 6 to 0.

ELECTION OF BOARD VICE CHAIR Jessica Craig nominated Mike Ostaffe for Board Vice Chair.

This was the only nomination for Board Vice Chair. Upon vote being taken for Mike Ostaffe for Board Vice Chair, Mike Ostaffe was unanimously elected to Board Vice Chair on a vote of 6 to 0.

ELECTION OF BOARD CLERK Jim Burgett nominated Jessica Craig for Board Clerk.

This was the only nomination for Board Clerk. Upon vote being taken for Jessica Craig for Board Clerk, Jessica Craig was unanimously elected to Board Clerk on a vote of 6 to 0.

ELECTION OF BOARD TREASURER Jessica Craig nominated Jim Burgett for Board Treasurer.

This was the only nomination for Board Treasurer. Upon vote being taken for Jim Burgett for Board Treasurer, Jim Burgett was unanimously elected to Board Treasurer on a vote of 6 to 0.

ADDITIONS TO AGENDA There were no additions to the agenda.

ACCEPTANCE OF AGENDA Motion by Robert Gerhart, seconded by Heather Douglass, to accept the printed agenda. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 6 to 0.

ESTABLISH COMPENSATION OF SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS FOR 2017

Motion by Robert Gerhart, seconded by Jim Burgett, to accept the 2017 School Board member monthly compensation rates at:

$850 ($10,200 per year) for the Board Chair;

$775 ($9,300 per year) for the Board Clerk; and

$750 ($9,000 per year) for all other members of the Board.

These monthly compensation rates are inclusive of the flat $50 monthly reimbursement for in-district mileage and other incidental expenses. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 6 to 0. The approved 2017 School Board member compensation rates are the same as the rates approved by the Board for 2016.

CONSENT AGENDA Motion by Robert Gerhart, seconded by Jessica Craig, to approve items as presented in the consent agenda:

A. Designation of Official Newspaper: The Press – Maple Grove Osseo Champlin Dayton

B. Designation of Official Cash Depositories for District Funds

C. Designation of Investment Brokers for District Investments

D. Authorization of Procedures for the Investment of Excess Cash

E. Authorization of Payments for Goods and Services in Advance of Board Approval

F. Authorization of Use of Facsimile Signatures and a Surety Bond

G. Authorization for administration to execute contracts approved by the Board, per administrative procedure

H. Appointment of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich & Co., P.A., to perform the annual financial audit for the year ending June 30, 2017

I. Authorization for Administration to execute School District Grant Applications

J. Authorization for the Executive Specialist to the Superintendent and School Board, to execute duties of clerk of the district

K. IRS 2017 Mileage Reimbursement Rate

The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 6 to 0.

SCHOOL BOARD REPRESENTATIVES TO COMMITTEES AND OTHER ENTITIES 2017

Motion by Robert Gerhart, seconded by Jessica Craig, to approve the School Board Representatives to Committees and Other Entities for 2017 as printed in the agenda.

The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 6 to 0.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT At 6:17 PM, motion by Jim Burgett, seconded by Heather Douglass, to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried unanimously on a vote of 6 to 0. [COMPLETE MINUTES ON FILE IN THE SUPERINTENDENTS OFFICE AND ON OUR DISTRICT WEB SITE]

Jessica Craig,

School Board Clerk

Published in

The Press

January 26, 2017

