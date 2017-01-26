Rogers basketball wins two crucial games

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The Rogers boys basketball team has become accustomed to playing away from Rogers High School.

The team has played three consecutive road games with five of their last six games ranging anywhere from Big Lake to Moorhead. The Royals are 5-1 in that span, defeating Big Lake 73-65 on Jan. 24 in their last road game before finally heading home.

Rogers (12-3) continued their streak of starting games strong, making shot after shot and holding the Hornets to just 29 first half points. The Royals took an eight-point lead into halftime, looking to stay undefeated in the Mississippi 8 conference.

Austin Miller and the Hornets came out in the second half and tried to cut into the lead but the Royals continued to shoot well from inside the arc, making 21 of their 33 2-point shots (64-percent). Overall the team shot 56 percent from the field, one of the team’s highest marks of the season.

Matt Carik led all scorers for Rogers, going 8/16 from the floor and scoring 22 points in the win. Mitch Spilles and Tanner Palm were also in double figures, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively.

Big Lake made just three of its 12 shots from 3-point range, shooting 47-percent as a team in the eight-point loss. The Royals forced 17 turnovers in the game, with six of them being steals by Rogers guards. The Hornets out rebounded the Royals 27-22.

One facet of the Royals game that they continue to work to get better at is free-throw shooting. The Royals shot 24 times from the line of Tuesday, making just 13.

Rogers improved to 12-3 on the season and have won five straight games. The team returns home on Jan. 27 to face Monticello. The Magic are 4-10 this season.