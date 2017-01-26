Rockford’s girls basketball working hard to break losing steak

by David Pedersen

Crow River News Rockford sophomore Neely Griffin, who has been an offensive contributor, will be sidelined after having foot surgery. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Still hampered by injuries and illness, Rockford’s girls basketball team has been working hard to pull out of an eight-game losing streak.

“We are playing very good basketball right now,” notes coach Kelsey Ortmann. “The girls are doing everything we’re asking of them. We have stressed confidence in both shooting and defensively and we are seeing that transfer to our games. Unfortunately, this past week we came up short.”

Rockford lost against Dassel-Cokato 64-54 and Mound Westonka 53-40 last week.

“DC made some plays down the stretch when we weren’t able to,” adds Ortmann. “However, the girls never gave up. At Mound, we had a ridiculous amount of team fouls, and unfortunately because of that, Mound was able to capitalize at the free throw line.”

Nicole Lofstedt powered the Rocket offense against DC with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Emili Cain had 13 points, five assists and three steals. Mckenzie Rentz netted 10 points, Liz Nelson six and Neely Griffin had four.

“It was nice to see our shooting percentage increase as we have been working on that a lot at practice lately,” notes Ortmann.

Against Mound Westonka Rockford trailed by just six points at the half. Nelson led the charge with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Lofstedt had nine points and four rebounds. Skyler Palmer had eight points, followed by Bryn London with four points and rebounds, plus three steals. Cain added four points and Sydney Manthana had three.

Griffin, who has been a factor on offense this season, had surgery on Friday, as did Brianna Westrup.

The week prior, Rockford lost 70-45 to New London-Spicer and 56-44 to Maple Lake.

Sophomores London and Griffin provided much of the offense, both scoring 11 points. Rentz netted seven points with four rebounds.

Cain provided six points and six rebounds. Palmer added five rebounds, three points and two steals. Manthana had five points and Lofstedt had four assists.

Cain missed the Maple Lake game because of a sprained ankle. Palmer led the way with nine points, nine rebounds and two steals. Manthana scored eight points. Nelson had seven points, six rebounds and two steals. London had six points, six rebounds and two assists. Lofstedt had six points and four assists and Rentz added six points and four rebounds.

Rockford plays at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and is home to Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.