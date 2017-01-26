Rockford boys basketball gets scoring boost from front liners in two wins

by David Pedersen

Rockford forward Kyle Calder scored 28 points with 14 rebounds in two victories last week. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Two more victories pushed up Rockford’s boys basketball record to 10-3 on the season.

After defeating Dassel-Cokato 71-65, the Rockets overpowered Mound Westonka 83-60.

Against DC there was a big shift in where team scoring has come from this season. Senior guard Jake Hall has normally been the top scorer, netting 30-plus points in a few games this year. This time he ranked sixth in scoring with six points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, post players accounted for 52 points. Senior forward Kyle Calder led with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ninth-grade forward Luke Pepin provided 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Senior forward Jared Connell had 10 points and two steals.

Junior center JJ Strumbel added seven points with three rebounds. Sophomore forward Nick Manthana had five points, four rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Blake Young scored 13 points with eight assists and three steals.

“Blake Young did a fantastic job of getting us into our offensive sets and setting up his teammates,” said coach Michael Tauber. “He led the team with eight assists to only two turnovers. “

DC built a 10-point lead in the first half and led by seven at the break when shooting 75 percent in the half. Rockford also shot well at 54 percent, but Tauber said the defense needed to pick up in the second half.

Rockford made some defensive adjustments and put DC’s offense “in a shooting funk.” Meanwhile, the Rockets gradually built the lead to win by six.

Against Mound Westonka, Rockford jumped to an 8-2 lead and went up by eight at the half. Hall and Calder were in foul trouble, but Strumbel and Pepin picked up the slack. Strumbel had 14 first half points and Pepin added 10.

Hall got back into action and scored 18 points in the second half. Rockford led by six points with about five minutes left before going on a 21-4 run.

“We made some unbelievable shots and you could tell we were just feeling it,” said Tauber. “Our defense led to a lot of our offense late in the game and the confidence was flowing.”

Rockford post players put together 42 points between Pepin (14), Calder (12) and Strumbel (16). Hall led all scorers with 24 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Young had eight points, six assists and no turnovers. Manthana had five points, four rebounds and three assists.

Rockford plays at home against Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 before going to Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Rockford is home to Litchfield Friday Feb. 3.