Osseo approves Gateway Project rezoning

By Peg Craig

Contributing Writer

The Osseo City Council met to rezone land for the Gateway Project, fill a position on the Economic Development Authority and accept a donation from the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association.

GATEWAY PROJECT

A piece of land south of County Rd. 81 at the intersection with Broadway and Jefferson was rezoned from M-Manufacturing Zone to PI-Public Institution Zone to allow for the erection of a sign and flag pole marking the Gateway to the City of Osseo.

The property is owned by the city and was the location of the old “Osseo Jail” until it was torn down in 2006. Various uses for the land have been suggested but nothing was built because of the lot’s unusual size and shape. The rezoning is consistent with the current Comprehensive Plan and a welcoming sign at that spot would make the city more visible.

The sign has already been ordered and at the recent meeting the council voted to approve the installation of a lighted flagpole next to the sign. A 5-x-8-foot American flag will be displayed on a 35-foot pole. It will be illuminated at night by two LED lights mounted on the back of the sign.

APPOINTMENT

The members of the City Council appointed Daniel LaRouche to a two year seat on the Economic Development Authority.

Two seats are still available on the Heritage Preservation Commission and one remains on the Public Safety Advisory Committee. Citizen volunteers are encouraged to consider filling these slots.

DONATIONS

The council accepted a donation of $65,000 from the Osseo Fire Department Relief Association for the purchase of additional fire equipment. The relief association raises funds through lawful charitable gambling conducted at Dick’s Bar by selling a variety of pull tabs. They also have a bingo night and a meat raffle.

In addition, a gift was accepted in memory of Shirley Grams from Harold and Gayle Johnson to be used for the Beautification/Flower Fund.