Ordinances – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL SUMMARY OF

ORDINANCE NO. 1609 AMENDING THE CITY CODE

The City Council of the City of St. Michael on the 27th day of December 2016, adopted Ordinance No. 1609, which amends Chapter 39.02 of the City Code to adopt updated 2017 fees, to be effective January 1, 2017.

The St. Michael City Council has approved the text of this Summary for publication and has determined that this Summary clearly informs the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 1609. Complete copies of Ordinance No. 1609, with the updated fee schedule, are available during business hours at the St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376.

Approved by the St. Michael City Council the 27th day of December 2015.

CITY OF ST. MICHAEL, MINNESOTA

By: Jerry Zachman, Mayor

ATTEST:

By: Diana Case, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

January 26, 2017

645908