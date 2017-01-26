Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL

WRIGHT COUNTY

MINNESOTA

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Michael City Council will meet on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as time permits, at the St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, to consider a sign plan request for the STMA BMX track located at 3150 Lander Avenue NE.

Anyone so desiring to be heard regarding the request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments should be received no later than 4:30 p.m., February 14, 2017, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376. For additional information, contact Marc Weigle, Community Development Director at 763-416-7932.

Published in the

Crow River News

January 26, 2017

645909