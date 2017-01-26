Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

Notice is hereby given that the City of Maple Grove in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing on February 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove.

The public hearing is on the housing and community development needs and the citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program planning allocation of $165,953.

In addition, between July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, no program income funds from previously funded CDBG activities will be available to the city.

The City of Maple Grove is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017. An estimated fund amount is being used until the Dept. of Housing & Urban Development notifies Hennepin County of the final allocation.

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact Jodi Iliff at the City of Maple Grove at 763-494-6042 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration Department at (763) 494-6010 to make arrangements. This material can be provided to you in different forms on request, such as large print, if you call 763-494-6043 (voice) or 763-494-6599 (TTD/TTY).

Published in

The Press

January 26, 2017

645667

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/01/645667-1.pdf