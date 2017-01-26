Maple Grove Nordic skiers have busy week

by Bob San

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Maple Grove Nordic ski teams participated in two big meets last week.

The Crimson hosted the Elm Creek Park 5K Skate (freestyle) Ski Race Thursday, Jan. 19. This was Maple Grove’s Annual Race for Grace. The meet is organized in memory of Crimson skier Grace Heitzig, who died unexpectedly as a seventh grader two years ago. Athletes wore Race for Grace race shirts, pins and other purple clothing to honor Grace. Competing teams were Maple Grove, Champlin Park, Armstrong, Coon Rapids, Blaine, Irondale and Anoka.

Maple Grove placed third in the boys’ race. Top Crimson placers: 5. CJ Young (grade 9), 7. Max Kivi (11), 14. Isaac Holcomb (12), 21. Justin Brakob (12), 26. Matt Hempe (12), 55. Christopher Kwon (11), 56. Sawyer French (10). There were 156 total skiers.

The Crimson girls took fourth. Top girls: 4. Gabbie Bolcer (grade 11), 9. Christina Bolcer (9), 20. Jena Hauch (12), 27. Anna Badger (12), 30. Lindsey Kastelle (12), 49. Ellen Kivi (9), 51. Ally Hammann (10), 52. Carolyn Palmer (11). There were 180 total skiers.

NIGHT RACE

The next night, four Maple Grove skiers made the podium at the Rennet Festival High School 5K at Highland Lake Park Reserve. This race featured skiers from all over Minnesota and was held at night on a lit course.

Maple Grove medal skiers were: Hempe, second place boys classic; Young second boys freestyle; Jena Hauch third girls classic; Gabbie Bolcer third girls freestyle.

Also placing for Maple Grove at the Rennet were: Kivi sixth boys classic; Christina Bolcer sixth girls freestyle; Holcomb eighth boys freestyle; Badger eighth girls classic; Ellen Kivi – 21st girls freestyle; Eryn Hauch (grade 12) – 30th girls freestyle; Morgan Palyan (grade 12) – 43rd girls freestyle; Katelyn Skrivseth (grade 11) – 45th girls freestyle.