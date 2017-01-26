Lady Knights end brief losing streak

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Rae Johnson contemplates shooting against Wayzata trailing late in the contest. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Lady Knights basketball team lost to Wayzata before beating Big Lake to end a two-game losing streak.

STMA got 23 points from Rae Johnson, but the Knights lost a narrow game to Wayzata 62-56 on Tuesday night.

The first half saw both teams keep it close; the lead was only one for the Trojans at the end of the opening 18 minutes.

Trailing 26-25 heading into the second half, the Knights needed an answer. While STMA kept the game within reach, they did not find that answer. Kallie Theisen had 24 points for the Trojans on 10 of 15 shooting along with 11 rebounds for a double-double. Aside from Johnson, Kendal Cox had 10 points and Lizzy Heil scored seven points.

Head coach Kent Hamre was not too happy about the team’s performance.

“We’ve got to be ready every night and we just weren’t physically and mentally ready to play basketball tonight,” Hamre said.

BIG LAKE

Rae Johnson had 16 points, Kendal Cox and Makenzie Kramer each had 14 points, and the Lady Knights blew out the Hornets 71-35 on Thursday night.

Johnson also had six assists, seven steals and five blocks as STMA ended its second two-game losing streak of the season.

The STMA defense shut Big Lake down, leading 45-16 after one half of play. The Knights got 13 steals to go along with 14 assists and six total blocks.

The Lady Knights hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night. They pick things up again hosting the Bison of Buffalo on Friday night.