Jeanne A. Nielsen

9/22/20 – 1/28/97

As long as life and memory last, We will remember thee. We miss you mom, our hearts are sore, As time goes by (20 years), we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your empty place.

Remembered and missed by her children:

Barb Mengelkoch, Antoinette Dalbec, Sharon Hermann, Charles, Ken & Debi Nielsen and their families.