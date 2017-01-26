Housing, office development plans get green light in Maple Grove

BY SUE WEBBER

The Maple Grove City Council Jan. 17 approved a Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept stage plan for Elm Creek Estates and a PUD concept amendment, development stage plan and final plat for the Grove Circle Medical Building.

Elm Creek Estates

Trident Development is proposing to build 167 units of high- and medium-density housing on three parcels (21 acres) between Territorial Road and County Road 81, east of Fernbrook Lane. The property currently is used for farming, hobby farm and low-density residential.

Sixty-nine attached, owner-occupied row-style townhouses will occupy 13 acres of the site, and 98 apartment units will be built on the remaining eight acres. Each townhome will have its own driveway, attached garage and patio/balcony, and will be priced at $270,000 to $290,000.

Units in the three-story apartment building, a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, will rent for $900 to $1,800 a month, and will have underground parking. The market-rate apartments will be built at the west end of the development, closer to Fernbrook Lane, and the housing will go on the eastern portion.

Both will use Territorial Road to access the development. Internal roadways will be private. The common interest community will collect monthly association dues to maintain the common areas.

“I thank the neighbors who offered testimony to the Planning Commission,” said Roger Fink, senior vice president of Trident. “That certainly is beneficial for us on the development side.”

Fink said the PUD detailed design drawings would be brought to the Planning Commission early in March.

He said the apartments will be developed in one phase, and would be built after construction on the townhomes has begun. The townhomes may be developed in phases, according to Fink.

Two residents expressed concerns about the proposal. Trevor Jahnke, who said he lives directly across the street from where the apartment complex would be built, noted that the area surrounding Elm Creek is primarily single-family homes. “I had hoped this would be single-family, too,” he said. “It would be more stable. People would live there a long time. The community will be broken up with apartments in between.”

Jahnke also expressed concern about traffic and safety and said he would favor a “traffic study of some sort.”

“This is really going to increase the traffic flow,” he said. “It could get congested very quickly.”

Marjorie Helmer, who told the council she had nine years of experience on the Planning Commission in Faribault, Minn., said she has an interest in the property and may be interested in buying a townhome there.

“Has the park been informed of this project?” she said, adding that the park offers a deer trail, and “a lovely walk.”

“I would like to see screening,” she said. “You can’t screen a three-story apartment, but can you do something to soften the impact of a high building?”

Also, she said, “There are going to be a lot of children in the two- and three-bedroom units. I’d like to make sure they are considered.”

Acknowledging that comments from the neighbors played “strongly into our concept,” Fink said trees would be put in between the front of the road and Territorial Road. He also noted that the plan includes a potential “tot lot” and playground.

Grove Circle Medical Building

Mohagen Hansen Architects are proposing a new two-story 24,000-square- foot medical office building next to South Cambria Suites.

The two-acre site originally was planned as a restaurant pad, but it was determined that the site has better viability with a commercial/business use, according to a memo to city officials from Mohagen Hansen.

On-site parking will be shared with the adjacent Cambria Suites parking lot.

Level one of the medical building will house neurology offices, and level two will accommodate a spinal group, according to the memo.

“The first-floor tenant will utilize a mobile MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) truck that will be on site one or two days per week,” said a memo to the council from the architects. “The truck will be delivered to the site overnight, thereby negating any concerns about access or congestion. The MRI parking area will be screened by a combination of dense plantings and a structured screen wall that matches the material expression of the building facade.”

Steve Miller, representing the applicant, said the mobile MRI unit is shared by multiple clinic locations because of its “seven-figure purchase price.”

“It will have minimal impact on the site,” Miller said.