Housing for All legislative breakfast reaffirms significant issues

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

“Let me be clear. There is no social or moral justification, no justification whatsoever, for the lack of housing.” – Pope Francis, Sept. 24, 2015

“There is nothing new about poverty. What is new is that we have the techniques and the resources to get rid of poverty. The real question is whether we have the will.” – Martin Luther King Jr., Dec. 11, 1964, Nobel Peace Prize lecture

A group of about 75 people representing churches, social agencies, and developers, as well as state, county and local government gathered for a Housing for All legislative breakfast Jan. 17 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove. Table discussions addressed the following: “As people of faith, we are called to love each other, to love and treat others as ourselves. Are we developing safe, decent, accessible and affordable housing and homeless responses the way I would want to be treated?” (Photo by Sue Webber)

Housing for all is a community-based coalition advocating for people of moderate and low incomes in the northwest suburbs of Hennepin County. It advocates for public policy that requires new housing developments to include an affordable component, through a network of faith communities, concerned citizens, employers, entrepreneurs and business leaders.

STATISTICS

A plethora of statistics about the need for affordable, or workforce housing, was presented by 16 speakers. All concluded that work is being done, but much remains to be accomplished.

“We believe every person should have a safe, decent place to live,” said Roxanne Smith, a 27-year staff member at the church, its Social Justice director, founder of Housing for All in 1999 and the group’s chairperson.

She noted that between 1999 and 2010, Maple Grove was credited with adding the most affordable housing of any city in Hennepin County. The city now ranks fourth in the state for its availability of affordable housing.

“A small group of people in 1999 looked at Maple Grove through the eyes of faith and started asking questions and advocating for something different,” said The Rev. Jacqui Thone, pastor at Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael. “How can we offer people one of the most basic needs in the world? Providing a safe and affordable place to live has a huge impact on the opportunities people have in life.” Roxanne Smith is Social Justice director at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove, and also chairperson Housing for All, which she founded in 1999. (Photo by Sue Webber)

Affordable housing is intertwined with the need for living wages, as well. The median wage in the metro area is $17 per hour, according to the Minnesota Department of Economic Development. Legislative priorities of the affordable housing activists include increased state resources for housing, livable incomes, educational opportunities for children and adults, accessible and affordable health care, and transportation.

Amanda Kappes, policy director at MICAH (Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing), noted that she was a young single parent at the age of 19, qualifying for public assistance. But even after she had attained a full-time government job, she said, her low wage meant that she still qualified for financial assistance.

“Everyone goes through challenges in life,” Kappes said. “If you don’t create housing people can afford, they aren’t able to move forward and take the next step.” Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said people with disabilities need to be included in the conversation. (Photo by Sue Webber)

An estimated 550,000 people in Minnesota are “cost-burdened” because they pay more than they can afford for housing, according to Carolyn Szczepanski, representing the Minnesota Housing Partnership.

A household is considered cost-burdened when it spends more than 30 percent of its income on rent.

In addition, Szczepanski said, rent has increased in 83 of Minnesota’s 87 counties, while incomes have decreased by 8 percent statewide. The state has some of the largest disparities in the nation, in that 52 percent of all renter households of color experience housing cost-burden, compared to 43 percent of white renter households.

“It’s an urgent problem,” she said.

HOMELESSNESS

Homelessness also is an issue, according to Sue Watlov-Phillips, executive director of MICAH. “Incomes do not provide enough money for people to afford housing,” she said. “We ask you to pray and help us create housing choice, equity and opportunities.”

Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) said, “I ask you to include people with disabilities in the conversation.”

Hoffman referred to a recent report from the Wilder Foundation pointing out that 60 percent of homeless people have mental health issues and 51 percent have chronic disabilities. “I don’t see anyone addressing that,” Hoffman said. “That causes me to ask the question why. It’s a challenge for all of us.”

Vic Rosenthal, executive director of Jewish Community Action, said more and more local officials are beginning to pay attention to the need for affordable housing. Even so, he said, “We’re seeing income guidelines we’ve never seen before and credit score requirements we’ve never seen before. There are potential financial incentives that local communities can provide. This is all possible. People who hold important jobs [teachers, police officers, nurses] provide services we all need. We don’t want them to have to commute two hours a day. As neighbors, we need to find ways to provide safe affordable housing.”

John Duffy of Duffy Development said local regulations sometimes are onerous. (Photo by Sue Webber)

Lona Schreiber of Brooklyn Park, who represents District 2 (Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Champlin, Osseo, Fridley, Columbia Heights, Hilltop and Spring Lake Park) on the Metropolitan Council, said affordable housing has become a sensitive issue in some communities. “They feel other communities aren’t doing their share,” Schreiber said. “I’m really pleased to see how Maple Grove has done its work.”

Schreiber also pointed out that there’s a stigma about mobile homes. “Those people need housing, too,” she said.

Katie Rodriguez, who represents District 1 on the Met Council, said the council has done a lot of work on affordable housing. “Maple Grove and Plymouth have done a very good job of incorporating affordable housing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s really complicated for smaller communities that don’t have staffs that are sophisticated about it.”

She pointed out that Medina and Dayton both are in process of completing their first affordable housing projects.

Bob O’Brien, a city council member in Dayton, acknowledged that Dayton has “a lot of problems.”

“People want Dayton to remain rural,” he said. “We’re growing, and growing costs money. We need senior housing and we don’t have any. People without significant pensions or 401 (k) plans will be living in poverty.”

Karen Jaeger, who said she was elected to the Maple Grove City Council in 1999, said she didn’t want affordable housing in the city then, But, she said, “I got educated, and I’m proud of our city. I’m an advocate of affordable housing. We welcome everyone into our community.”

HOPE FOR YOUTH

Lisa Jacobson, a member of the Brooklyn Park City Council who also is executive director of Hope for Youth, said her agency sees 30-40 homeless young people each day who come to the agency for a meal, and are able to access the agency’s computers and get help there from mentors. Speakers at the Jan. 17 Housing for All legislative breakfast included, from left: Vic Rosenthal (at the podium),

Lona Schreiber, Katie Rodriguez, Karen Jaeger, Lisa Jacobson, Bob O’Brien, Judy Hanson and Harold Johnson. (Photo by Sue Webber)

“There are so many adults with problems whose children have paid the price from the day they were born,” she said. “Sometimes they feel safer living in the woods. Some are kicked out of their homes for coming out gay, or for getting pregnant. We cannot build enough beds to house all the homeless youth.”

A recent client of the agency, she said, is a young girl whose dad is in prison and whose mother is an alcoholic. The girl has been living in a dumpster behind the Flameburger restaurant on 48th and Central Avenues NE, according to Jacobson.

Noting that Minnesota now has between 4,000 and 6,000 homeless youth every day, Jacobson said the goal is to end homeless for youth by 2020.

“What can we do when children’s lives are falling apart?” Jacobson said. “We have to dig deeper; we have to figure this out.”

The development community’s perspective was represented by three developers.

Although the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) anti-affordable housing sentiment in some communities is turning, said John Duffy of Duffy Development, pockets of it still exist. Local regulations, while well-meaning, tend to wear down developers, Duffy said. “There are constant changes in codes; it’s a never-ending list,” he said.

After acquiring a 32-unit affordable housing building in Maple Grove, Ken Isacson, development manager of Twin Cities Housing Development Corp., said his company found Maple Grove to be terrific. “We’ve never worked in a community that’s been as supportive,” Isacson said. “Financing is always complex, and there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty about federal legislation.”

Jeff Peterson, vice president of management at Sand Companies, said his company’s goal is to “maintain what we promised in the beginning.”

“There’s a real challenge because of the stigma of affordable housing,” Peterson said. “It’s surprising how many people forget where they came from. Mental health challenges are prevalent. So many people need so many more mental health services. They can’t function on their own very well, and that’s a real challenge for us. When we can build affordable housing with services, we can provide resources for them.”

Roxanne Smith, who calls her 18-year dedication to Housing for All “a calling from God,” said that group’s monthly meetings are open to all. “This is the time to do the right thing,” Smith said. “We want to do more.”

Housing for All began in 1999 with six faith communities working together. The six charter members were Lord of Life Lutheran Church, St. Joseph the Worker, Church of the Open Door, Pilgrims United, Maple Grove Covenant Church and Crosswinds United Methodist.

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at St. Joseph the Worker church, 7180 Hemlock Lane, Maple Grove.