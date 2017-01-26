Crow River News Calendar

Independence City Council

JAN. 24 — The Independence City Council will conduct its next meeting at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Independence City Hall, 1920 County Road 90.

Preschool open house

JAN. 26 — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hanover is hosting an open house Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Children’s Country Preschool is a non-denominational Christian preschool that has served the St. Michael/Albertville, Hanover and surrounding area families for 44 years. Explore pre-K and child care rooms, meet teachers, and learn about the curriculum. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to schedule a tour of rooms while they are in session, please contact Sue Duley at 763-498-8938, or visit www.childrenscountrypreschool.com.

Superbowl Freeze Your Buns Run

FEB. 5, JAN. 21 EARLY BIRD DEADLINE – The Hamel Lions will hold their Freeze Your Buns 5K Run and Walk at 9:45 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, with participants stepping off from Hamel Legion Park in Medina. Pets on leashes are welcome. Early entry fee is $25. Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Jan. 21. Find entry forms on the Hamel Lions website at http://hamellions.org/04_run.html. Register on race day at the Hamel Community Center, 3200 Mill Drive. Arrive early to register. Cost will be $30. Participants registering on race day are not guaranteed a shirt. A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast is free for run/ walk participants. Cost for everyone else is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.

Rockford City Council

JAN. 25 — The Rockford city council will meet for a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 6031 Main Street.

Corcoran City Council

JAN. 26 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m.,Thursday, Jan. 26 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

Annual chili/soup supper

JAN. 29 — Rogers Seniors annual chili/soup diner is Sunday, Jan. 29, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive. Join for a yummy, warm bowl of chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup. It’s the Sunday between playoffs and the Super Bowl, so come on over to eat, visit and play some cards. Bowl of soup or chili is $5 for adults, $3 for children 10 & under, and $2 for seconds. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Menu: Chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup, crackers or corn bread, cheese, sour cream, dessert, coffee or water. This is a fundraiser for the Rogers Seniors.

Make a memory wire bracelet

JAN. 30 — Adults and teens 15+ are invited to a memory wire bracelet class at the Rockford Public Library on Monday, Jan. 30, 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. The class will be taught by artist Jen Anfinson. Memory wire is an easy and versatile way to begin jewelry making. Learn all about the tools, techniques and beads that accompany this art form. Create a bracelet from what you learn in the class. Attendance is limited and registration is required. This class is provided with funds from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Call 763-477-4216 for more information.

State of Cities

JAN. 31 — The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce is hosting a State of the Cities Luncheon Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Michael City Hall. Cost is $30 for members. Featuring updates from area mayors and city administrators.

Peppin, Limmer listening session

JAN. 31 — Rep. Joyce Peppin (R-Rogers) and Sen. Warren Limmer (R -Maple Grove) are hosting a Listening Session in Rogers Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers. They are inviting local residents to come and share their thoughts, concerns and ideas about the 2017 legislative session. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

Minnesota Authors: Native American Panel

FEB. 4 — Friends of the Library present their annual Minnesota Author event Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center. This year, the event will feature a panel of 3 native american speakers, followed by a Q&A. Admission is free to the public.

K of C BINGO

FEB. 5 — Knights of Columbus BINGO is Sunday, Feb. 5, starting promptly at 1 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Hall. St. Martin campus, downtown Rogers. Kids are welcome to play. Cost: one card $7, two cards $6 each, three cards or more $5 each. Twenty regular games with $10 to $20 prizes. Progressive Cover-All game, PLUS 5 “Split the Pot” games. Snacks and beverages available. Sponsored by N.W.-Hennepin K.C. Council #11941.

STMA board

FEB. 6 — St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door A).

Hanover council

FEB. 7 — Hanover City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.

Albertville City Council

FEB. 7 — Albertville City Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.

Medina City Council

FEB. 7 — Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.

Greenfield City Council

FEB. 7 — The Greenfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6390 Town Hall Drive. Regular city council meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Cross Community Players Fundraiser

FEB. 8 — Cross Community Players (CCP), community theater group for the Maple Grove/Osseo area for the last 35 years, is having a fundraiser Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 3:30 to 8 P.M. at Rita’s Italian Ice 8097 Wedgewood Lane North Maple Grove, MN. A portion of sales proceeds will go to CPP to help fund their upcoming production of ‘Godspell’. Members of the cast will be on hand at Rita’s to sing songs from the show and serve up delicious treats. ‘Godspell’ will be performed the last two weekends of February at Cross Winds United Methodist Church. Details on show times and tickets prices can be found at www.crossplayers.org Also watch for articles in the Osseo Maple Grove Press about this exciting theatrical event.

Strength training

FEB. 11 — Join Allina Health for the fourth of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore muscle condition and strength training, as well as flexibility and stretching. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Rockford City Council

FEB. 14 — The Rockford city council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Rockford city hall, 6031 Main Street.

Rockford School Board

FEB. 15 — The Rockford School Board will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford High School in the Heritage Room.

Healthy eating

FEB. 18 — Join Allina Health for the fifth of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore healthy eating cooking basics, and eating “the Mediterranean way.” Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Prince/Princess for a Day

FEB. 25 — St. Michael Royalty are inviting all princes and princesses to join the royal court in a fun filled day Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at STMA Middle School West. They can get their hair and nails done, as well as play games, take pictures at the photo booth, get their face painted, and decorate their own princess tiara or prince crown. All ages are welcome and tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 per prince or princess.

Cooking class

FEB. 25 — Join Allina Health for the last of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore healthy cooking through a demo class (with samples). Bring questions and a willingness to try fun recipes!

Lions fish fry

MARCH 3 — The Rogers Lions Club is hosting a fish and shrimp fry Friday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive, Rogers. Featuring fish, shrimp and fries, also baked potato and mac and cheese. Cash bar and family friendly beverages. Cost is $13 for adults, kids 10 and under $6. Money raised goes back into the community.

Country band fund-raiser

MARCH 16 — Area country band Gravel Roads is organizing a special benefit concert in support of the Mn FoodShare March Campaign this coming March with special guests, Two Hicks And A Chick. The event will be held Thursday, March 16, 7:30 p.m. at Le Musique Room in St. Michael. All artist proceeds will be donated to Mn FoodShare. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered from the Le Musique Room (lemusiqueroom.ticketfly.com/event/1405997-gravel-roads-mn-foodshare-saint-michael/). For folks not able to attend a $10 Standing Room Only ticket can be purchased as a donation.

