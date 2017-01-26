Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – (CONTINUED) INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 885

ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE INVITATION FOR

QUOTATIONS FOR BUS TRANSPORTATION

PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. 123B.52, SUBD. 3.

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS AND CONDITIONS FOR

PUPIL TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

The General Specification and Conditions relating hereto are included herein and made a part of this contract by reference along with any proposal submitted by Bus Operator, except as otherwise provided in this agreement.

13. The School Board shall approve any and all school bus routes, bus stops, drivers, and alternative drivers. The School District reserves the right to change or alter the schedules and routes of travel by giving at least two weeks written notice to the Bus Operator, but any additional costs shall be verified in writing by the Bus Operator and additional compensation shall be mutually agreed upon by the parties in writing.

14. The Bus Operator cannot assign or transfer any part or all of its interest in this contract without the written approval of the School Board of the School District as authorized at a regular or special meeting of the School Board.

15. Any contract, agreement, or other instrument purporting to sell, give, or otherwise transfer asserts from the Bus Operator to any third party such that the Bus Operator is no longer able to provide the services required by this agreement must contain a provision obligating the purchaser or recipient of the Bus Operators assets to assume the Bus Operators obligations under this agreement, on the same terms as provided in this agreement.

16. Any merger, consolidation, or transfer of ownership of Bus Contractor to any other entity must contain a provision obligating the purchaser or newly formed entity to assume the Bus Operators obligations under this agreement, on the same terms as provided in this agreement.

17. The terms of this agreement shall be binding upon and be enforceable against and shall inure to the benefit of, the parties jointly and severally and the successors and assigns of each.

18. The Bus Contractor must give the School District 60 days written notice of the closing or effective date of any merger, consolidation, transfer of ownership of the Bus Contractor, or transfer of assets from the Bus Operator to any third party such that the Bus Operator is no longer able to provide the services required by this agreement.

19. The Bus Operator and School District has complied with the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.52, subdivision 3. Any adjustments or refunds under this contract shall be determined by mutual consent of the parties.

20. The Bus Operator acknowledges and agrees that all data collected, created, received, maintained, or disseminated in any form, for any purposes by the activities of the Bus Operator because of this agreement are governed by the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, Minnesota Statutes Chapter 13 (as amended) (MGDPA), the Minnesota Rules promulgated pursuant to the MGDPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (as amended) (FERPA), its implementing regulations, and/or other applicable State and federal laws.

No educational data, as defined by the MGDPA, other nonpublic, private, or confidential data, as defined by the MGDPA, or education record, as defined by the FERPA, may be released by the Bus Operator, or any of the Bus Operators employees, owners, agents, or representatives to any third party without the express written consent of the School Districts Superintendent. This provision specifically includes, but is not limited to, any media relations.

The Bus Operator acknowledges and agrees that the School District has the right to communicate with the Bus Operators staff about the Services provided pursuant to this agreement and to access any and all data relating to the services provided by the Bus Operator.

The Bus Operator is solely responsible for maintaining all data collected, created, received, maintained, or disseminated in any form, for any purposes by the activities of the Bus Operator because of this agreement, including, but not limited to, educational data, as that term is defined by the MGDPA, and education records, as that term is described by the FERPA, in accordance with the School Districts policies and procedures regarding data privacy. Bus Operator further agrees to take all reasonable steps to protect the security of all data collected, created, received, or maintained by Bus Operator or its employees, owners, agents, or representatives pursuant to this agreement, including but not limited to, locking the location where any such data is physically stored and securing electronic data using a password protected system. Bus Operator shall notify the School District immediately, if possible, but no later than twenty four (24) hours, after receiving information that the security of any such data has been compromised or that any such data has been improperly disclosed.

To the extent required by Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.05, subdivision 5 (as amended), the books, records, documents, and accounting procedures and practices of the Bus Operator and its employees, owners, agents, or representatives relevant to this agreement shall be made available and subject to examination by the School District, and the State of Minnesota for a minimum of six (6) years from the end of this Agreement.

The obligations created by section 16 of this agreement survive the expiration or termination of this agreement.

21. While this agreement is in effect, Bus Operator agrees to the following: No person shall, on the grounds of race, color, religion, age, sex, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, public assistance status, creed, national origin, or other characteristic protected by State or federal law prohibiting discrimination be excluded from full employment rights in, participation in, be denied the benefits of or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under any and all applicable federal and State laws against discrimination.

22. This agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Minnesota. The parties agree mat the State and federal courts having jurisdiction over the County of Wright, Minnesota shall have exclusive jurisdiction to consider any disputes arising out of this agreement.

23. If a court of competent jurisdiction determines that any part of this agreement is void or voidable, violates the law, or is otherwise unenforceable, the remaining portions of this agreement will remain in full force and effect, unless the remaining portions would not serve the original purpose of this agreement.

24. This agreement does not create any rights, claims or benefits to any person that is not a party hereto nor create or establish any third party beneficiary.

25. This agreement must be construed to have been drafted equally by the parties.

26. Except as expressly provided in this agreement, each party shall be responsible for its own costs, expenses, and attorneys fees associated with this agreement or any related matters, including enforcement of this agreement.

27. All parties have voluntarily signed this agreement. No party has been threatened, coerced, intimidated, or otherwise forced to sign this agreement by any other party, any officer, employee, director, agent, representative, or attorney of any other party, or any other person or entity acting on behalf of any other party.

By signing below, each party specifically acknowledges that it has read this agreement, that it has had an opportunity to review this agreement with legal counsel, that it understands this agreement, and that it agrees to be legally bound by all terms of this agreement.

Published in the

Crow River News

January 26, 2017

645872 & 645885

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/01/645885-1.pdf