Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CURB AND BUSWAY MODIFICATION PROJECT MAPLE GROVE TRANSIT STATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Maple Grove at the Government Center located at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway until 2:00 P.M. local time, Thursday, March 2, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read at said time and place by representatives of the City of Maple Grove.

Said proposals for the furnishing of all labor and materials for the busway modifications at the Maple Grove Transit Station located at 12350 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN 55369. This includes selective demolition, concrete curbs and paving, restoration of busway and sidewalk concrete pavers and restoration of landscaping and irrigation on property owned by the City of Maple Grove.

A Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the Maple Grove Transit Station on Monday February 13th, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

The provisions of Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids to the City shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

The bids must be submitted on the Proposal Forms provided in the Project Manual dated January 25, 2017, as prepared by SRF Consultants, which are on file for viewing at the City Clerk of Maple Grove and may be seen at the office of SRF Consulting Engineers.

Complete electronic copies of the Project Manual with the Proposal Forms for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available by contacting Bill Fossing with SRF Consulting at the email address below.

Contractors should submit their name and address plus the name, email and phone number of a contact person to acquire electronic copies of the Project Manual and any Addendums if necessary. The company and contact information will be added to the plan holder list to be available upon request..

Questions regarding the bidding documents must be submitted in writing prior to 4:00 PM on February 23, 2017 to:

SRF Consulting

One Carlson Parkway North,

Suite 150

Minneapolis MN 55447-4443

Attn: Bill Fossing, PE

[email protected]

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who acquire electronic copies of Bidding Documents as specified above.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidders bond naming the City of Maple Grove as obligee, certified check payable to the Clerk of the City of Maple Grove or a cash deposit equal to 5 percent of the amount of the Bid, which shall be forfeited to the City in the event that the Bidder fails to enter into a Contract.

The City Council reserves the right to retain the deposits of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 30 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids

The City Council reserved the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interests of the City. No faxed or emailed bids will be accepted. All sealed bids must be addressed:

Mike Opatz

Administration Department

Maple Grove Government Center

12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway

Maple Grove MN 55369

Bid for Busway Modifications

DATED: January 20, 2017

Heidi Nelson, City Administrator

City of Maple Grove, MN

Published in

The Press

January 26, February 2, 2017

