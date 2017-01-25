The long road ahead

Champlin, MnDot prepare for Highway 169 reconstruction

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The city of Champlin hosted a public informational meeting last week to address the upcoming Highway 169 improvements.

The project is scheduled to begin this fall and MnDot officials said the project is expected to be complete in late 2018. Plans to improve the intersection began in 2011 and the city has secured over $10 million for the project. The project involves the softening of the curve as Hwy. 169 meets West River Road as well as a pedestrian underpass just north of that same intersection.

WSB Project Manager Lee Gustofson reviews the Highway 169 improvement project timeline. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

“The project itself is a total reconstruction of Hwy. 169 from Hayden Lake Road all the way up to the Mississippi River Bridge,” said City Engineer Tim Hanson.

Where there is now a three-way intersection at Hwy. 169 and West River Road, there will soon be a four-way intersection to include Dean Avenue. As part of the project, it was required that the city look into noise walls to address the potential noise impacts of the project and a landscaping plan including lighting, signs and decorative shrubs is currently being discussed and designed.

The city is taking the lead on the project, but MnDot is leading the project involving the replacement of the Elm Creek bridges. Essentially, the organizations have collaborated to complete two projects at once.

Cost, Changes

The city started working on the project back in 2011. At that time, it began creating concept plans and eventually submitted those plans to secure funding for the newly designed road improvements. The city secured $6.5 million in federal funding for the project and matched $1.7 million as part of the grant requirements. MnDot is contributing nearly $4 million for road improvements and the replacement of both Elm Creek bridges.

“MnDot identified the Elm Creek bridges as structurally inefficient and had to restrict the weight on the bridges,” Engineer Hanson said.

The Elm Creek bridges were built back in 1956. The condition of the bridges has slowly deteriorated due to poor drainage and the continuous salting of the road. Project Manager Gustofson said the new bridges have a life expectancy of 75 years.

“We are the lead on the project,” said Hanson. “We have to do the road design and do it according to MnDot’s standards and requirements.”

The city is responsible for completing the permitting process with MnDot and Hennepin County as the project affects their roads. Hanson said the city is currently working to complete project plans and specifications and a landscape plan, though the landscaping project has not been improved as it will not begin until 2019. This map, created by the engineering firm leading the project, shows the changes to be made at the intersection of Highway 169, West River Road and Dean Avenue as well as the intersection of Highway 169 and Dayton Road. (Submitted photo)

The project involves the lengthening of all turn lanes on 169. Additionally, Hanson said, Dean Avenue and West River Road are being realigned to form a four-way intersection.

“That intersection will be a signalized intersection with full turn lanes in all directions,” he said.

The project also involves the addition of an access point from West River Road to the Mississippi Point Park area. Miller and Dayton Roads will be realigned and there will be full turn lanes at that intersection as well. As required by MnDot, the access at Dowlin will be closed.

“That was a safety improvement that was needed to maintain funding,” Hanson said.

“One of the bigger aspects to the project is that we are installing a pedestrian underpass just north of the realigned intersection to tie in with the parks system,” Hanson said.

The intent is to create a trail that will connect to Three Rivers’ West Mississippi River Regional Trail to the east and the Park Reserve to the west.

Impact

“One of the goals of the project is to get it done as quickly as possible so the impacts are minimized to the greatest extent possible,” Project Manager Lee Gustofson said.

Gustofson works for the engineering company responsible for the project, WSB and Associates.

Construction will begin in the fall of this year and MnDot will shift all traffic to the east. While 169 is a two-lane highway with traffic flowing north and south, traffic will be shifted first to the north-bound lanes with one lane moving in each direction. At that time, the construction crew will also focus their efforts on the West River Road intersection improvements. Traffic will then be shifted to the west in the spring of 2018 again, with one lane moving each direction.

Gustofson said, some work will occur during the winter months, but that it will not affect traffic. He anticipated that the road will be done late in 2018.

“There’s a lot to be done in 2018, but by starting in 2017 it allows a lot of stuff to happen so we can really hit it hard in 2018,” said Project Manager Gustofson. “And it’s going to be all of 2018; there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. At the end of 2018, the final pavement’s going to be in. You’re not going to have the pretty landscaping, you may not have the sod, but essentially you’ll have all lanes back and you can drive it.”

The project includes the addition of a median extending just south of the Anoka-Champlin bridge to the intersection at West River Road. That median and the right-of-way on either side of the highway will be landscaped to include trees, shrubs, flowers, lighting, signs and other aesthetic features. The city will be hiring a landscaping contractor to complete the finishing touches of the project in 2019. This will not greatly impact traffic flow on the highway, Gustofson said.

The city council is currently reviewing landscape plans but will not have a final plan in place for several weeks.

For more information on the project, contact Champlin City Engineer Tim Hanson at [email protected] or visit MnDot’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy169champlin/

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]