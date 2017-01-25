Eric Johnson resigns from Champlin City Council

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Ward Two Councilman Eric Johnson announced his resignation Monday, Jan. 23, at the Champlin City Council meeting. Eric Johnson

“It is with great sadness that I must offer my resignation from City Council prior to the completion of my term in 2018,” he said.

Johnson said his last meeting will be Monday, March 27. This will allow time for city staff to gather applications and conduct interviews of potential candidates to fill the Ward Two Council seat.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with city staff and previous councils,” he said. “I am also saddened that I will not be able to work with the new council and build a vision of the city we all share.”

Johnson said he travels frequently for work. Because of this, his schedule often conflicts with council meetings.

“This is a decision, I do not take lightly,” he said. “But, due to my current and future work demands, I will be unable to attend and participate fully in the governing of the city. Rather than give to the position in a partial manner, I am stepping down to allow another to actively carry out the best future the city can achieve.”

The city will soon be accepting applications to fill the Ward Two council seat. Those interested should contact city hall at 763- 421-8100. Residents should check the city’s website for updates at: http://ci.champlin.mn.us/

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]