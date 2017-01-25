Champlin residents weigh in about 109th Avenue reconstruction

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The city of Champlin hosted its second public informational meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, regarding the upcoming 109th Avenue reconstruction project.

While construction will likely not begin until 2020, city planners and engineers are seeking public comment on the preferred design. The project spans from the intersection at Jefferson Highway eastward across Highway 169 to the intersection at Winnetka Avenue. At the open house, Champlin City Engineer Tim Hanson with WSB & Associates explained that project leads have narrowed down the design to three scenarios. Champlin residents look through the three concept plans for the 109th reconstruction project. While the project will not be constructed until 2020, Brooklyn Park and Champlin planners and engineers are gathering public feedback as to the preferred design. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

The three layouts reviewed at the meeting featured a variety of design options. The intersection of 109th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue was the same in all three designs, retaining an existing traffic signal. All three designs also retain a traffic signal at the 169 intersection.

The speed limit on 109th Avenue would not change after this construction.

The first design was a typical four-lane, divided street layout. It included access to Xylon Lane, Xylon Avenue, Zaeland Avenue and the businesses north of 109th and east of Jefferson Highway in Champlin.

A second design contained two roundabouts, one at the intersection of 109th Avenue and one at Xylon Lane and one at Jefferson Highway. The roundabout would extend another 152 feet to the south onto privately-owned land.

The third design incorporated a proposed one-way in and out system connecting Xylon Lane and Xylon Avenue to 109th Avenue. That is, there would be a one-way exit off of 109 Avenue to Xylon Lane into Champlin. Likewise, access to 109th Avenue from the north would be heading southbound one way on Xylon Avenue. A traffic signal controlling the intersection was also proposed.

Project Manager for WSB & Associates Lee Gustofson said the design features could be interchanged between layouts and these layouts were a good way to show all the possible design elements. Cost estimates would be prepared once WSB finishes getting feedback from councils and residents and evaluates stormwater drainage needs, he said. At that time, two final layout designs based on the feedback will be presented.

“We want to have some concept plans done by the fall of 2017 so each city can have a joint application for federal funding that is due in the spring of 2018,” Gustofson said.

Brooklyn Park plans to construct a north-south road to align with Xylon Avenue. Several residents expressed concern regarding north bound traffic as Brooklyn Park plans to develop the parcel for industrial use.

“The best thing that we can do is encourage northbound traffic to use 169,” Gustofson said. “We have a good approximation of the total amount of traffic and the total amount of truck traffic based on our traffic analysis.”

Gustofson said the traffic studies include the maximum traffic amounts after the area is completely built out.

Other residents expressed concern for the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians attempting to cross Highway 169 at 109th. One resident suggested working with MnDot to add a flashing yellow “Prepare to Stop” signal before the 109th Avenue interchange.

City Engineer Hanson said he’s currently looking into that addition.

To learn more about the project visit www.wsbeng.com/109th-avenue-reconstruction

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]