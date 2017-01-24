CPHS teacher named Family and Consumer Sciences teacher of the year

Champlin Park High School teacher Lori Brumbaugh has earned a statewide honor.

Brumbaugh has been named the 2017 Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) Teacher of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

According to her colleague and fellow FACS teacher Martha Pedina, the award is highly deserved.

“Lori pours her heart and soul into teaching. She cares deeply about the content of the courses she teaches, and she cares even more about the students she teaches,” Pedina said.

Brumbaugh, who has been teaching in the FACS field for nearly 30 years, is active with improving FACS curriculum in Anoka-Hennepin’s schools, but also with the state’s Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Pedina said.

“One of her goals is to find ways to incorporate articulated credits into our courses in which students can earn college credit,” she said. “She leads our department with this passion and without her a lot of goals would not be obtained.”

In addition to teaching, Brumbaugh, for many years, ran the CPHS Family, Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student organization and took her students to local, state and national competitions.

“We couldn’t be more proud of (Brumbaugh),” Pedina said.