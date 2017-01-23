Plans underway for 2017 MGSH Senior All-Night Party

Community businesses, organizations and families of graduates, the Maple Grove Senior High Party committee needs help to provide the seniors with a safe graduation night to celebrate with their friends and fellow classmates. The All-Night Party will take place graduation night, June 10.

This event is planned and chaperoned by the parents/guardians of the senior class. It takes over 200 volunteers to make this night a success — it’s not too early to help! Consider volunteering your time and talents by joining a committee and/or helping the night of the party. Some of the committees include food, prizes, entertainment and decorations. Prizes of any type and cash donations are also needed.

Traditionally the Senior All-Night Party has been a great night for the whole class to celebrate together. Students have the chance to win prizes and participate in many types of entertainment like inflatables, games, karaoke, casino, food and much more.

For more information on the party or how to help contact: Debbie Sivanich at [email protected] or Kim Swatosch at [email protected]