Osseo officially launches 2040 update to Comprehensive Plan

By Nancy Abts

Contributing Writer

The next two years is an exciting time in the world of city planning. Across the metro, cities from Osseo to St. Paul and Stillwater will be updating their Comprehensive Plans. Minnesota State Statute requires that every city in the Twin Cities Seven County Metropolitan Area review and update their Comprehensive Plan every ten years (due end of 2018). Community involvement is an important part of this update process, to make sure that the plan accurately shows how the community wants to develop.

What is a Comprehensive Plan? A comprehensive plan is a set of goals and policies set forth by the city that guide residential, commercial, and industrial growth, and outlines supporting infrastructure to accommodate that growth in a balanced and well timed manner. A comprehensive plan serves as a community’s vision and the foundation upon which land use and growth decisions can be made legally and based upon sound planning practices.

Why now? Minnesota law requires that all cities update their comprehensive plan every ten years. Osseo’s last comprehensive plan update was 2009.

How can I get involved? A key part of comprehensive planning is seeking input on the future of the city from residents, business owners, and property owners. We would love your input! Here’s how you can get involved:

• Sign up to participate online at https://osseocompplan.mysidewalk.com

• Follow project updates and steering committee happenings at: http://www.discoverosseo.com/comp-plan

• Attend the Community Visioning Event Jan. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo Community Center, and provide input that will help set the stage for the plan’s direction.

• Contact Osseo City Planner Nancy Abts with questions, at (763) 425-1454 or [email protected]

The city will be addressing types of housing, most loved features of the community, things residents would like to see change, things staff should continue doing and things they should start doing. These topics and so much more will be addressed at the visioning event Jan. 26.