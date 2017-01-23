Education Fire and Ice and Snow Days royalty Published January 23, 2017 at 12:00 am By Megan Hopps Snow Days at Champlin Park High School begins Monday, Jan. 23 and ends with a formal dance Saturday, Jan. 21. The theme this year is Fire and Ice. Pictured here are Snow Daze royalty: Freshman Holly Johnson and Jaice Miller, Sophomores Makayla Johnson and Derek Roberts, Juniors Will Ellingson and Leah Heerwald and Seniors Caleb Aronson, Hannah Brekke, Abby Ferraro, Malia Green, Marcus Hill, Ian Ivens, Taylor Jylha, Joe LaLuzerne, Matt Lego, Emily Pincus, Brooke Powell, Hannah Sax, Bradey Sullivan, Cameron Witt and Claire Yantambwe. Not pictured is McKinley Wright. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)