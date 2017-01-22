Wright County gives intent to do private audit for 2017 tax year

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

For the past year, Wright County has been embroiled in a political issue that the county believes has nothing to do with them – a Constitutional battle between the Officer of the State Auditor (OSA) and the Minnesota State Legislature over the powers that State Auditor Rebecca Otto has.

As the meeting of the Wright County Board, the commissioners approved a letter of intent to return to having a private firm conduct the county’s audit for the 2017 fiscal year (in 2018).

Wright County has expended thousands in county funds to fight the lawsuit, which named Wright and Becker counties as plaintiffs for no discernable reason, which has also forced the county to have its audit done by the state, which charges nearly double of what is charged by private firms.

The legal issue in question is whether the State Legislature had the authority in 2015 to allow counties to save money by using outside audit firms to conduct their annual county audits, a legal power Otto believes belongs to her office. The only mention of Wright County was a jail diversion program that Otto’s office took issue with in the county’s audit of the 2014 tax year.

County Coordinator Lee Kelly said that the letter confirming that the county is mindful that the state will conduct its audit this year, but that the county will look to an outside firm in 2017 once it is no longer obligated to have the OSA perform its audit functions.

“I don’t think there is a whole lot of commentary with it,” Kelly said. “As you know, the OSA didn’t release us for the 2016 audit, so we do have to do our audit with them. We’re acknowledging that we have to go with the state auditor for ’16,” Kelly said. “But they have been made aware already that we are planning, when we are able to, to go with a private firm.”

The issue has been a contentious one with the county, which has been forced to team up with Becker County to fight the lawsuit, which many in Wright County government view as a massive waste of money.

Commissioner Mike Potter referenced a newspaper story announcing that Otto is running for governor and, as part of a story in the Star Tribune newspaper, it was stated that her office has spent more than $250,000 in the court case involving Wright and Becker counties.

“It’s interesting reading,” Potter said. “Some of things she’s been touting are probably going to come to haunt her if she keeps campaigning.”

The board approved signatures on the letter clearly defining its intent to go away from having OSA conduct any more of its audits beyond this year.

In other items on the agenda, the board:

REAPPOINTED Virgil Hawkins as the county’s highway engineer to a four-year term from May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2021.

NAMED the Howard Lake Herald-Journal as the official county newspaper for 2017. The paper annually undercuts the price charged for legal notices as a service to the county,

APPROVED several policy revisions to the county’s personnel policy, dealing with compensation plans, performance evaluations, the donation of vacation time, work schedules and business related expense reimbursement, The compensation plan, which now allows for outside hires to receive raises beyond the 4 percent standard increase in pay for employees, passed by a 3-1 vote with Board Chair Charlie Borrell saying the deviation from the pay scale should have to come before the board for approval.

AUTHORIZED signatures on an engagement letter with CliftonLarsonAllen to provide auditing compilation services for the county. Although CLA won’t be conducting the county’s audit, the cost of the compilation service is $12,100, which was projected to be approximately half of what the state would charge the county for the same service.

SET a closed session to discuss labor negotiation strategies for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

APPROVED a contract with W.L. Hall Company in the amount of $74,125 for the Public Works Building window replacement project.

SCHEDULED the 2016 Employee Recognition Ceremony for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The ceremony annually honors employees for length of service as well as individual and group achievement.

WAS introduced to Greg Pickard as the new veterans services officer. Pickard has a 20-year career of active service in the air force.

SCHEDULED a transportation committee of the whole meeting for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

APPROVED a temporary liquor license to the Maple Lake Property Owners Association for Saturday, Feb. 4. The MLPOA annual hosts an ice fishing derby and the application has been approved by the sheriff, the county attorney and the Maple Lake Township Board of Supervisors.

AUTHORIZED two staff members of the Information Technology Department to attend the Cisco Live 2017 Annual Conference June 25-29 in Las Vegas.