Rockford-Delano girls hockey gets back in scoring groove to win twice

Rockford-Delano’s girls hockey team continued to put great pressure on goal in the offensive zone, but had better luck getting the goals.

The week prior, the team put 52 shots on the Orono goal and came up empty, losing 1-0. Last week R-D defeated New Prague 2-1 with a 35-16 edge in shots on goal. Next came a 4-3 overtime victory over Holy Family/Waconia, having a 37-23 advantage in shots.

“We dominated New Prague in our offensive zone with so many opportunities,” notes coach Jackie Johnson. “The score didn’t show how well we played. What seems to be the theme this year is getting the puck in the net. The opportunities are there. We just need to capitalize.”

Goals were scored by Rylan Bistodeau and Jamie Byrne, who each also had an assist. Hannah Tormanen added two assists and Karly Schmidt made 15 saves in goal.

Emily Olson notched two goals including the game winner in the victory over Holy Family/Waconia. The other goals were by Haley Kuechle and Tormanen. Goalie Grace Glasrud made 20 saves.

“We didn’t show up until the third period, the same issue we had the first time we played,” adds Johnson. “We kept the energy up and we never backed down or gave up. This team has so much heart and determination.”

Rockford-Delano improved to 16-3. There is only one game scheduled this week, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato. The team plays at Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bistodeau leads the team in points scored at 30, with 15 goals and 15 assists. Emily Olson has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points and Anna Keranen has 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 points.