20 years of service for Rockford’s John Quirk

Council members laugh along as City Administrator Dan Madsen heckles John Quirk in a humorous presentation highlighting Quirk’s years serving Rockford. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker)

John Quirk, Public Works Street Superintendent, was recognized by the Rockford City Council for two decades of service.

“We don’t see that much anymore. People usually stay somewhere for two or three years and bounce all over the place. There is irreplaceable experience and information that comes with that much dedicated service,” said City Administrator Dan Madsen.

John Quirk was hired through the city of Rockford Jan. 6, 1997, making the Jan. 6 meeting the exact date of his 20 year anniversary. Madsen put together a humorous presentation, recalling the year 1997 as “the year a gallon of gas cost $1.19, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore were running for president, and the year Prohibition had just ended.” John Quirk sits in the hot seat as the council pokes fun, but ultimately warmly thanks him for the work he has done for the city of Rockford. (Sun staff photo by Alaina Rooker)

The presentation drew many laughs from the council and Quirk, including photos of Quirk goofing around on and off the clock. It had its moments as well; Quirk was thanked for his service with the U.S. Navy and his overall dedication to the city.

Over the years, he has planned the annual street projects, budgeted for his department, plowed and maintained all Rockford roadways, as well as “worked in all other departments to provide the highest quality of service for our community,” said Madsen.

He was awarded a plaque from the mayor in recognition of his work.

In other news:

RE-ELECTED mayor Renee Hafften (2017-2020), and councilmembers Jeannette Graner (2017-2020) and Rick Martinson (2017-2020) were sworn in for the 2017 year.

APPROVED all 2017 set appointments.

APPROVED all 2017 fees.

APPROVED 2017 employee compensation plan.

APPROVED compensation, commission, and mileage.

APPROVED 2017 cleaning contracts to Skelly & Co.

APPROVED fire department relief association gambling permits.