Rogers girls basketball gets another conference win

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Just one road game vs. Chisago Lakes stood between the Rogers girls basketball team and four consecutive home games for the Royals.

The team battled hard against the Wildcats, winning the game 74-42. The Royals were led by seniors Megan Secrist and Allison Dahlgren in the victory.

“We were really aggressive,” Dahlgren said. “We created a lot of turnovers that led to transition baskets.”

The Royals aggressiveness started early, attacking the Wildcats offense that was without Carmen Backes, the team’s leading scorer. Backes averaged 27.0 point per game, leaving a game last week with an injury.

The Wildcats looked to adjust in Backes’ absence, but the Royals were just too much in the first half, extending the lead to 47-20 as the first half buzzer sounded. Coach Amundson was happy to see the team leading after the first half for just the second time in Amundson’s first six games as head coach.

“The experience he brings in is great,” Secrist said about Amundson. “We love him and how supportive he is. The whole experience has brought us closer as a team and helped us click more.”

Secrist had 14 points in the game as her and Dahlgren both scored in double figures. Dahlgren led all scorers with 17 points in the win.

“I think Megan has done really good offensively and defensively the past couple games,” Dahlgren said about her senior teammate. “Her shot has been really on and she’s always positive on and off the court.”

The Royals sat back in the second half, trying to work on parts of their game that have been struggling. The team is 2-1 in Mississippi 8 conference play, and know they will need to continue to improve if they have any chance at sticking with St. Michael-Albertville and St. Francis, two teams many are picking to win the conference.

“We need to not give up as many easy baskets and make sure we get back on defense,” Dahlgren said.

Rogers (4-10) has back to back home games to close out the week. The Royals take on Cambridge-Isanti (3-11) on Friday night and Roseville (10-2) on Saturday afternoon. Both games are at Rogers High School.