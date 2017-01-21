Rockford’s jazz dance team climbs to second at home event

by David Pedersen

Crow River News

The first Wright County Conference jazz dance meet at Rockford last week went very well. Rockford captured second place with Mound Westonka in first and Orono third.

“It was very motivational for the team to compete in their hometown, with a crowd full of their friends and family,” said jazz coach Amy Gunderson. “It was a fun night for us and hopefully a proud moment for the school.”

All four Rocket dance teams were in action Saturday at the Rocori Invitational. Both the varsity and JV jazz and kick squads performed.

The varsity jazz team took third place out of 13 teams and the varsity kick team lost a tie breaker for third and took fourth out of 13 teams.

Varsity members competing for the jazz team were Trystin Gruber, Danielle Hagen-Johnson, Torrey Hagen-Johnson, Leiana Jensen, Rileigh Martin, Anni McMillen, Makenna Schmatz, Emma Skeie and Sam Vraspir.

The varsity kick squad included Katie Baccam, Cassidy Cruz, Kyra Erickson, Kaylin Gruber, Trystin Gruber, Tia Hagen-Johnson, Soleil Lucca, Rileigh Martin, Anni McMillen, Alyssa Nelson, McKenzie Raymond, Grace Schulte, Lizzy Shusta, Gigi Simpson, Emma Skeie, Emma Swanson, Julia Swanson, Lily Swanson and Sam Vraspir.

Rockford will compete at Holy Family in Victoria Saturday, Jan. 21.