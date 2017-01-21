River Hawks fall to Rogers, sweep Buffalo

By Jake Schroer

Freshman forward Sydney Lemke moves with the puck during Friday's emotional Buffalo game. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

It has been an up-and-down year for the River Hawks in Cailyn McCauley’s first year as head coach.

The past week was a perfect example as the River Hawks fell to Rogers 4-1 Tuesday before going to Buffalo and getting a 6-5 win to sweep the Bison on Friday.

North Wright County got off to a good start, but faltered against the Royals Tuesday night in Rogers.

Paige Jensen scored after nearly 12 minutes of the opening period to give the River Hawks their lone lead of the night.

Paetyn Levis (Madison Chapman) scored her first of two goals on the night in the second to tie the game before Jenna Hatcher (Danielle Hoppe) gave the Royals the lead.

Kaitlynn Lloyd (Levis) increased the lead to 3-1 in the third and Levis (Lloyd) scored her second to round out the final score.

BUFFALO

The River Hawks won a wild and crazy game against the Buffalo Bison to sweep the season series between the two rivals on Friday night.

It was not a good night to be a goalie; Anna LaRose gave up five goals and Anna Monsrud gave up the first four River Hawks goals and did not finish the game.

Buffalo’s first two goals came short-handed on the penalty kill. Both goals were also scored by Taylor Thompson (Allisen Carothers first, Julia McAlpin second).

Brinna Martin took advantage of North Wright County’s third power play and buried a goal to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Brooke Johnson (Molly Young), Samantha Och (Martin), and Lexy Fuerstenberg (Sydney Lemke) all scored to give the River Hawks a 4-2 lead.

Late in the period, Jordan Wurm (Leighton McAlpin, Thompson) scored to make it 4-3.

Fuerstenberg (Mackenzie Bourgerie) restored the two-goal lead early in the third, only for Buffalo to keep fighting. Thompson scored to complete a hat trick and the lead shrank to one goal again.

Back came the River Hawks as Molly Young made it 6-4, only for the Bison to respond one more time with a goal by Jada Habisch (Jillianne Hovland).

The River Hawks held on for a 6-5 win, sweeping the season series against Buffalo for the first time in a while.

“Lots of goals and it was a fun game, awesome game to play against Buffalo,” McCauley said.

The River Hawks scored their first win since defeating Sartell-Sauk Rapids on December 20. NWC played Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday night and play out-of-conference against Willmar on Thursday.