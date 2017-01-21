Osseo puckmen get first win of season

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Osseo goalie Ben Kleineschay made a save in a recent game. The junior got a shutout in leading Osseo to its first win over the season 3-0 over Coon Rapids. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Micah Beisner, Sam Dixon and Nate Musial scored first career goals and Ben Kleineschay made 26 saves to lead Osseo to a 3-0 win at Coon Rapids Jan. 12. It was Osseo’s first victory of the season after 13 losses.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Beisner scored with an assist from Jack Hauser. Osseo sealed the win on third period goals by Dixon (assisted by Carter Compton) and Musial.

Coon Rapids outshot Osseo 26-12 but Kleineschay stopped them all to give Osseo the victory.

The Orioles came close to another road win two nights later but fell short in a 4-5 loss at Armstrong.

Hauser scored twice while Beisner and Zach Braasch each netted once. Braasch’s goal gave Osseo a 4-2 lead midway in the second period but Armstrong scored the next three goals, including two in the third period, to edge Osseo.

Jordan Mazztelli stopped 41 of 46 shots for Osseo.

The Orioles next host Champlin Park Thursday, Jan. 19.