Maple Grove to host Osseo in basketball doubleheader Jan. 20

John Bezdicek is one of the top players on the Osseo boys’ basketball team. (Photos by Rich Moll–richmollphotography.com)

Maple Grove will host Osseo in the popular basketball doubleheader Thursday, Jan. 20. The girls’ game starts at 5:30 with the boys’ game following immediate after.

The boys’ game matches two exciting teams. The Crimson are ranked second in the state after impressive wins over Apple Valley and DeLaSalle. They improved to 8-1 by beating Spring Lake Park 93-49 Jan. 13. Brad Davison and Tyron Pickford each had 20 points, Jack Hutchison had 13, Bubba Horton 11 and Ryan Bredensteiner 8.

Osseo lost many top players from last year’s team that finished fourth in the state but is still very competitive. The Orioles are 8-4 after an 81-64 loss to top-ranked Champlin Park Jan. 13. Junior Zach Theisen is one of the leading scorers in the state averaging 24 points a game. John Bezdicek (12), Matt Bezdicek (11) and Mar Mar Hughes (10) are the other top scorers.