Local Nordic squads kick off NWSC season

After a delayed start to the season due to a lack of snow early in the winter, local Nordic ski teams kicked off the season with a Northwest Suburban Conference meet Jan. 4, at Elm Creek Park Reserve.

The Champlin Park boys Nordic ski squad, coming off a state trip in 2015-16, placed first with 476 total points, while Maple Grove finished second with 427.

Champlin Park’s Ian Ivens won the race by finishing the 5K skate in 12 minutes and 18 seconds. Luke Crandall (third, 12:35), Drew Carlson (fifth, 12:53), Matt Omann (eighth, 13:34), Peter Scheller (12th, 13:57), Michael Urvig (16th, 14:06), and Connor Janostin (20th, 14:22) represented the top seven skiers for the Champlin Park boys team.

“It’s just fun coming out here and getting our feet wet a little bit,” Janostin said. “We haven’t had much snow, so I’m just glad we’re out here.” Champlin Park’s Ian Ivens speeds to a first-place finish at the first Northwest Suburban Conference meet of the season Jan. 4. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

With every skier that participated in the state meet last season coming back, the Rebels are confident that they can once again reach the state meet.

“I think we can go to state again,” Janostin said. “We’re going to have to work hard and we’re going to have to battle, but I think we can do it, as long as we stay focused on that.”

The Champlin Park girls squad finished third at the first Northwest Suburban Conference meet of the season with 405.5 points.

Sydney Crandall led the Rebels with a ninth-place finish with a time of 16 minutes and three seconds. Jen Omann (13th, 16:13), Diana Glebova (14th, 16:23), Sarina Lindell (16th, 16:31), Katheryn Opansky (53rd, 19:12), Claire Lund (66th, 20:01), and Brooke Powell (74th, 20:25) rounded out the Rebels’ top seven finishers at the meet.

The Park Center boys Nordic ski team finished 10th overall at the meet. Greg Miller led the Pirates by finishing seventh overall with a time of 13:33.

“One of our main team goals is to grow the talent,” Miller said. “We have three returning seniors and one returning junior, so we have a lot of young blood and we’re trying to develop them a good work ethic.”

Jonathan Christianson (53rd, 16:29), Cole Beattie (87th, 18:09), Jonathan Ernst (100th, 18:48), Josh Reed (104th, 18:54), Nate Couchane (113th, 19:19), and Joel Nathe (128th, 19:52) rounded out Park Center’s top seven.

The Park Center girls Nordic team, much like the boys, finished 10th overall. Elizabeth Mattson led the Pirates with a seventh-place finish in a time of 16 minutes.

Rachel Mummah (51st, 19 minutes), Abby Beaver (71st, 20:11), Savannah Juetten (130th, 23:18), Bailey Massicotte (137th, 23:42), Samantha Miller (158th, 25:01), and Tegan MacMurdo (177th, 26:25) rounded out the Pirates’ top seven skiers.

“Based on the few meets we’ve had, and the team time trials we’ve done, I think our team is in good shape for this season,” Park Center head Nordic skiing coach Anne Beckman said. “Nordic skiing is one of those sports that allow athletes to compete as individuals, but also for the good of the team as a whole.

“Both our boys and girls teams are young- the majority of the boys are freshmen and our core group of girls are sophomores, so we are looking forward to growing into our potential as a team.”

While the Pirates field a younger squad this season, captains Beaver, Juetten, Miller and Chad Korby have done a good job so far of aiding the younger skiers, Beckman said.

“They have done a great job of modeling strong work ethic, focus, and responsibility for the younger skiers,” Beckman said. “These four seniors have helped create a positive culture that promotes team spirit and encourages independence for our younger and more inexperienced skiers.

“I don’t know what I would do without their help this year.”

Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic ski teams will strap on the skis next at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Elm Creek Park Reserve.