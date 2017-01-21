Knights hockey beats North Branch, Roseau to reach double-digit wins

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA won games 10 and 11, defeating North Branch 5-1 on Thursday and Roseau 2-1 on Saturday.

The Vikings stayed with the Knights through the first two periods on Tuesday despite a 42-10 shots-on-goal disadvantage. Cody Kelly (Adam Flammang) and Brady Meyer scored in the opening period and the score read 1-1 at the end of one.

Blake Spetz (Zach Sjelin, Jack Kelly) gave the Knights the lead with the only goal of the second period. In the third, STMA finally put the Vikings away.

Garrett Sandberg (Caden Sigerud), Spetz (TJ Swenson) and Nick Putnam (Mitch Bourgerie, Carson Wooters) each scored a goal in the final period to make the final score 5-1.

ROSEAU

On Saturday, the Knights traveled to Roseau and came away with a 2-1 win over the Rams.

In a game filled with power plays, both teams held firm, with the only goals coming in even strength situations.

Nick Putnam (Carson Wooters, Mitch Bourgerie) scored STMA’s first goal in the first period. The Knights skated for a while holding the 1-0 lead until Carson Wooters (Bourgerie) delivered the second STMA goal late in the second period.

Leading 2-0, the Knights headed into the final period looking for a big win. The Rams got a goal from Aaron Huglen (Nick Geroy) with about seven minutes left in the game, but they could not get the equalizer and the Knights held on to win.

STMA’s record now sits at 11-1-1. The Knights played at Holy Family on Tuesday night. They travel to Chisago Lakes on Thursday before hosting Hermantown, the top-ranked team in Class A on Saturday afternoon (Hockey Day Minnesota).