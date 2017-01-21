Hill-Murray tips Maple Grove in OT in battle of top girls’ hockey teams

by Bob San

Hill-Murray scored a power play goal in overtime to defeat visiting Maple Grove in a battle of two top girls’ hockey teams Jan. 12 at Aldrich Arena in White Bear Lake.

The Crimson entered the game as the second-ranked team; the Pioneers rated fifth. The Pioneers tight defense and goaltending kept Maple Grove’s offense in check all night while their offense managed two goals.

HM scored in the first period and the lead held until the Crimson tied it at 15:30 of the third period on a goal by Erin Roehl assisted by Tina Kampa.

However, Maple Grove took a penalty late in the third period and it carried into overtime. It didn’t take long for the Pioneers to cash in as they scored the winner 23 seconds into extra time.

Crimson goalie Coco Francis stopped 22 of 24 shots and took her first loss of the season after eight straight wins.

Junior Maia Martinez is one of the many key contributors on the 13-3 Maple Grove girls’ hockey team. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Earlier in the week, the Crimson defeated Farmington 4-1. Kampa scored two goals and Mannon McMahon had a goal and an assist and Maia Martinez netted one goal. Julia Pias, Emma Larson, Payton Olson, Paige Cassibo and Emily Herdine picked up one assist each. Breanna Blesi stopped 26 of 27 shots to win her fifth game against two losses, both to No. 1 Edina.

Heading into the season, the Crimson knew they would be tested every week because of their rugged schedule. Hill-Murray was the seventh top 10 team Maple Grove has faced so far this season. They lost to No. 1 Edina twice and defeated Elk River, Centennial, Minnetonka, Lakeville South and Eden Prairie. Coach Amber Hegland said the tough schedule will prepare the Crimson in their quest to return to the state tournament.

“Getting to the girls state hockey tournament is not an easy task. There are many teams we play that have talented players and play disciplined hockey at a level similar or higher than us,” Hegland said. “These teams will challenge us to play at our highest level to have a chance to win. It will not be an easy task. The magnitude of the task of winning is what makes [it] so rewarding. Our focus is on ourselves. We know our potential is higher than what we can see and anything we can imagine. We strive to get better and push each other to a new level of play daily. As coaches, we challenge our girls to strive for perfection so they can achieve excellence. Our approach to our journey will determine our destination.”

The challenging schedule continues for the 13-3 Crimson as they host No. 12 Eagan Friday, Jan. 20 and then Breck (No. 2 in Class A) Tuesday, Jan. 24.