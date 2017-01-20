STMA updates St. Michael about bond referendum

St. Michael-Albertville Director of Administrative Services Doug Birk addresses the St. Michael City Council, including, left to right, Matt Kammann, Nadine Schoen, Mayor Kevin Kasel, Cody Gulick and Keith Wettschreck. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

The St. Michael City Council heard a report from the St. Michael-Albertville School District regarding the district’s planned February bond referendum.

STMA Director of Administrative Services Doug Birk was present before the city council with an update.

He noted that the last time district voters approved a bond referendum was in 2005, which led to construction of STMA High School.

“Since then there’s been 62 percent enrollment growth,” Birk said. “The means, of course, a significant need for activity and facility space.”

After the district approached St. Michael and Albertville regarding the need for a second sheet of ice at the STMA Ice Arena — jointly owned by STMA and the cities — Birk said that’s when discussion turned to financing the project.

“The best measure is to put it in front of the voters,” he said the sides concluded.

Because STMA is one of the lowest funded districts in the state in terms of per pupil aid, Birk said the state would pick up the majority share, more than 60 percent, in matching aid for the proposed February bond referendum.

He said the referendum was recommended by a task force that includes cross representation of the community, and that the district does not anticipate any more facility needs for the next five to seven years.

The district had a population of 3,351 in 2003 that burgeoned to 5,326 in 2011 and 6,300 today. Birk said STMA anticipates enrollment of 6,552 students by 2020-21. The 2017 St. Michael City Council includes front row, left to right, Nadine Schoen, Mayor Kevin Kasel and Cody Gulick. Back row: Matt Kammann and Keith Wettschreck. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

“That’s a lot of growth in a short amount of time,” he said. “An enormous spike far beyond anything we could have projected. It’s an attribution to the attractiveness of STMA to neighboring communities.”

Responding to questions about open enrollment, Birk said it is a “large contributor to easing financial pressure, a real net gain,” since STMA takes in new funding for each open enrolled student.

The $36 million bond referendum will support safety, technology, maintenance and activities, including a second sheet of ice, a new football stadium at the high school campus, and a domed turf facility that can house sporting and other extra-curricular activities.

Birk said the estimated tax impact is $45 per year for a $200,000 home. He urged residents to check out a tax calculator at the district’s home page, stma.k12.mn.us.

“This referendum is really focused on investing in students and the community,” Birk said. “This bond is designed to meet those needs. This is a really good package for taxpayers.”

Birk added that the district doesn’t see a need for an operating levy (voter approved dollars for student instruction) for the foreseeable future. “Currently we have a large reserve intentionally built up for a buffer in case of unforeseen circumstances,” he added.

Councilor Cody Gulick questioned Birk how the bond levy, if it passes Feb. 7, would affect the operating levy discussed for potentially five to seven years from now.

Birk said that, if the bond doesn’t pass, the district still has address items included in the referendum, such as the Middle School East pool repair and “stadium issues.”

In a later interview with Gulick, the councilor said he was concerned that the district would need an operating levy in the future, and that passing this referendum carries tax impact stipulations for the future.

New St. Michael Mayor Kevin Kasel is sworn in by clerk Diana Case. (Sun staff photo by Aaron Brom)

“School operating levies cover important costs like staff compensation, utilities, and busing,” he said. “Usually when operating levies fail, schools are forced to cut bus routes and lay off teachers. Passing the bond levy Feb. 7 will significantly increase the tax impact of the 2021 operating levy, and in turn reduce the chances that it passes.”

Gulick told Birk that the bond impact is low, at $45 per year, “because the bond is back loaded. Most of the bond is paid for in the last five years after the debt is paid for and falls off the tax rolls.”

“If the 2017 bond levy passes, this tool used to reduce the tax impact of the bond levy will not be available to be used to reduce the tax impact of the operation levy in 2021,” he said. “In 2021 I hope we are not faced with only two choices. Vote yes and face a very large tax increase for residents and businesses, or vote no and possibly face teacher layoffs and cuts in bus service.”

Birk told Gulick, “This bond is designed to address emerging challenges in one comprehensive package,” he said. “We believe, if the bond passes, it places us with no foreseeable need to bond in the future.”

Birk did contend that it’s nearly impossible to estimate future tax impact due to factors “that oscillate year to year,” such as formula changes and growing property values.

In other action, the council:

SWORE in new Mayor Kevin Kasel and councilors Matt Kammann and Keith Wettschreck.

HEARD a legislative update from Rep. Eric Lucero, including a mandate “to bring down crushing costs” related to health care premium increases, transportation initiatives such as lane expansion on I-94 from St. Michael to Albertville, and equity in education.