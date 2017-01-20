Rogers dance takes 2nd in conference meet

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Chisago Lakes High School was the venue for the 2016 Mississippi 8 Conference Tournament Jan. 14.

The Rogers Dance Team has performed extremely well in this event, including four straight M8 championships. On Saturday, the team tied with Chisago Lakes in high kick—with Chisago Lakes winning the tiebreaker—and took second in jazz as well, just three points behind St. Francis who were the overall jazz champions in the M8 conference.

“We are very proud of our girls and their placements within the conference,” Rogers head coach Melissa Bast said. “After four years of being conference champs, we don’t feel diminished that we landed in second place this year.”

Bast and the rest of the coaching staff knew this year would be a challenge, with half of the team being new to the varsity roster. While the team lacked experience on the biggest stage, the girls handled everything that Bast and Co. threw at them with poise and excitement.

“To be able to stay competitive with such a young team is especially promising,” Bast said. “I am especially proud of our varsity Jazz team. In the last week, they’ve brought a new level of intensity to practice and they have a feeling of cohesion that we haven’t experienced up until this point in the season. As a coach, that’s something that you hope for.”

In high kick, the Royals two highest categories were “visual effectiveness and creativity” and “difficulty of choreography and combinations.” The team rank point total was 9.5 after the tie breaker with the Wildcats, who finished in first with a rank total of 8. In Jazz, the two highest categories were “technique of leads and jumps” and “difficulty of skills.”

Ashley Huettl, Zoe Fezler, and Lizzie Fleck were awarded all-conference for Rogers Dance Team on Saturday, with Lauren Jullie earning all-conference honorable mention. Huettl and Fezler are seniors for RDT, while Jullie and Fleck are juniors. Huettl is planning on attending the University of Minnesota-Rochester in the fall, while Fezler will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

The MSHSL dance team is winding down for many teams including the Royals. The team is at Wayzata Jan. 21 and Blaine on Jan. 28 ahead of the section 4AAA tournament Feb. 4 in Forest Lake. The Wayzata tournament is especially competitive, with some of the section and state’s top competition performing.