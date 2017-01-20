Rockford-Delano boys hockey has two great games and one clinker

by David Pedersen

Crow River News Garrett Pinoniemi is a sophomore forward on the Rockford-Delano boys hockey team that is 11-2-1 this season. (Photo by Bill Nord)

When looking at how the Rockford-Delano boys hockey team did last week in three games there was one attention getter.

Living up to its ranking as the No. 2 Class A team in the state, Rockford-Delano dominated New Prague 9-0 Tuesday and edged Class AA school Wayzata 4-3.

In-between, there was the “no way” game when Holy Family Defeated Rockford-Delano 10-1, getting outshot 36-14.

The answer to how that could happen may be in the difference in penalty minutes, 29-2. A 10-minute misconduct kept a top scorer off the ice. Holy Family was four for nine on power plays, bolting to an 8-1 lead after two periods.

Both goalies, Jackson Hjelle and Erik Peterson, both allowed five goals. Ben Meyers netted the only R-D goal, playing shorthanded.

“Our loss to Holy Family is a good reminder of the importance of our need for disciplined play regarding penalties and in our defensive zone,” said coach Gerrit van Bergen. “Holy Family is a very good team with strong depth. Once they took advantage of our five minute major penalty they were able to put us into those situations.”

Rockford-Delano outshot New Prague 38-9. Kyle Ylitalo led with three goals. John Keranen and Brian Halonen both had two goals and two assists. Gabe Halonen scored a goal with two assists. Ray Heikkila netted a goal. Meyers dished out three assists. Tanner Glasrud had two assists. Hjelle made seven saves and Aaron Kruse stopped two.

R-D took a 4-1 lead over Wayzata after two periods and hung in there for the 4-3 win. Brian Halonen had a goal with two assists. Other goals were by Ylitalo, Justin Daly and Meyers. Hjelle stopped 23 shots. R-D made the most of its 11 shots on net.

Meyers leads in scoring with 54 points on 24 goals and 30 assists. Brian Halonen had 22 goals and 24 points for 46 points. Keranen has 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points.

The next game is at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. R-D is home to Hutchinson, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 and at home to St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.