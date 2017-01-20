Community & People • Education Responsibility ‘Counts’ in Albertville Published January 20, 2017 at 2:32 pm By Sun Press & News In January, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Responsibility. One student from each kindergarten class was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a green “Responsible” bracelet along with a free kids’ meal. With Principal Jason Bodey are students front row, left to right, are William Oliveira, Ellie McClendon, Emma Mills, Logan Guzman, Esther VanHeel, Colbie Johnson, Adeline Yang and Jackson Trant. Middle row: Joseph Pacholke, Hailey Norton, Remington Smith, Jacob Geryol, Wrenen Michels, Madeline Zillmer and Jerry Fleishman. Back row: Aiden Eull, Ava Robarge, Anna Dewey, Zoe Petite, Morgan Mitchell, Isaiah Shepard and Sariah Thurman.