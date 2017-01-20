Preschool to host open house & registration night

Children’s Country Preschool & Child Care, located in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, is hosting an open house registration night Thursday, Jan. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This is a great opportunity to explore the preschool and child care rooms, meet teachers, and learn about the educational curriculum. This is the first night for public registration for the 2017-18 school year. Refreshments will be provided. Park in the back parking lot and follow signs to the preschool room.

Children’s Country Preschool is a non-denominational Christian preschool that has served the St. Michael/Albertville, Hanover and surrounding area families for 44 years. There are several different sessions offered including a Young 3’s class, two multi-age classes and two Pre-Kindergarten classes. An extended day program is open from 7 to 5:30 each day the preschool is open. Registrations for the extended program will be accepted at the open house.

For more information or to schedule a tour of rooms while they are in session, contact Sue Duley, Director, at 763-498-8938, or visit the website at www.childrenscountrypreschool.com.