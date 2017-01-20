The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 25, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016. Refer to city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Dec. 25

9000 block of 63rd Avenue — There was a report of a businesses that was broken into and items were stolen. The case is being investigated.

6000 block of Yucca Lane — Maple Grove Police Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person laying in the street. When officers arrived the party was semi-conscious and transported to the hospital.

9100 block of Comstock Lane — The reporting party fell on an icy driveway. Officers arrived with medics who then transported party to hospital.

Monday, Dec. 26

8000 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of two parties arguing. Officers responded and arrested party for assault. Matthew Harris, 26, of Robbinsdale was cited for domestic assault and fourth degree criminal damage to property.

7000 block of Main Street — There was a report of customers arguing inside business. Officers arrived and deescalated the situation, having one customer leave the business.

12000 block of Elm Creek Boulevard — Maple Grove Police responded to a report of several parties inside business concealing items and leaving without paying. An officer is following up on the case. Jennifer Johnson-Huynh, 33, or Champlin was cited for theft.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

14000 block of 91st Place — There was a report of person with a flashlight in backyard of neighbor’s home. Officers made contact with the new homeowners checking on sump pump.

17000 block of 62nd Court — Officers responded to a report of a package stolen off steps at a residence. There is no suspects at this time.

12000 block of Robin Road — There was a report of a trailer stolen from driveway while residents were away. There are no suspects at this time.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

2 block of Scimed Place — Officers responded to a report of a person having difficulty breathing. Upon arrival oxygen was being provided and the party was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Michael Spooner, 26, of Moorhead was cited for first degree DUI, fourth degree driving while impaired, careless driving, speeding, fourth degree driving while impaired – criminal penalty, and driving without a license.

Thursday, Dec. 29

6000 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of parties not leaving. Officers arrived and escorted parties from the room and they were trespassed from the property.

16000 block of 96th Avenue — Maple Grove Police Officers responded to a report of a person concealing items, then leaving a business without paying. Officers made contact with the person who was arrested for theft and warrants. Joseph Brackin, 23, of Princeton was cited for shoplifting, a miscellaneous warrant and trespassing.

Juan Pujols-Sorensen, 28, of St. Paul was cited for driving after cancellation and providing an officer with a false name at Hemlock Lane N. and I-694.

Friday, Dec. 30

8000 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of a car alarm sounding from vehicle inside neighbors garage. Officers arrived and found all doors secure. Made entry with neighbor, nothing suspicious inside of residence.

11000 block of Central Park Way — Officers responded to a report of a person that fell on ice, injuring their knee; officers made contact with party and assisted medics for transport to hospital.

6000 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of a vehicle running with keys in ignition stolen from driveway. There are no suspects at this time.

Stanley Marczak, 40, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault – fear of bodily harm, domestic assault – strangling with the hands and domestic assault – intentionally afflicting bodily harm on the 12000 block of 94th Ave. N.

Saturday, Dec. 31

14000 block of 80th Place — There was a report of a person seeing two males running through their yard. Officers arrived and did not locate anyone in the area.

6800 block of Dallas Lane — Officers responded to a report of items stolen out of an unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. There are no suspects at this time.

9000 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a person inside a business with a medical issue. Officers provided oxygen and assisted medics for transport to hospital.

Jordyn Valencia-Tyson, 19, of Maple Grove; Lawrence Farley, 18, of Coon Rapids and Orbin Love, 19, of Delano were cited for underage consumption on the 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd N.

Sean Bye-L’Allier, 30, of Anoka was cited for shoplifting and possession of shoplifting gear on the 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. N.

Other

During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.