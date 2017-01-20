Maple Grove Fire

The following incidents were reported during December 2016:

13290 Bass Lake Road — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 2.

6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 2.

6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 3.

247 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Dec. 3.

I-94 eastbound near Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 4.

Bass Lake Road & Timber Crest — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 5.

9424 Dunkirk Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 5.

6691 Timber Crest Drive N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 6.

7840 Main St. N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 7.

6880 Nottingham Parkwwy — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Dec. 7.

6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 7.

6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 8.

In area of I-94/Weaver Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 11.

8150 97th Ave. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 12.

15409 West Fish Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 12.

89th Ave. N. & Zachary Lane N. — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 13.

Ranchview Lane N. & W. Fish Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 13.

17625 72nd Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 13.

17700 26th Ave. in Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 14.

14756 77th Place N. — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 14.

10002 Ives Lane N. — A good intent call was made Dec. 15.

9165 Comstock Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 15.

13784 83rd Way N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 15.

8907 Kirkwood Circle N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 15.

13343 91st Place N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 16.

7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 16.

6844 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Dec. 17.

I-94 near junction Hwy. 610 — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 17.

16428 84th Ave. N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 17.

8928 Olive Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 17.

8377 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Dec. 18.

12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 18.

7811 Main St. N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 18.

12061 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 19.

11330 Fountains Drive N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Dec. 19.

7400 Queensland Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 19.

County Road 10 & Vagabond Lane — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 20.

Eastbound I-94 east of exit 213 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 22.

6340 Wedgewood Road N. — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 22.

16809 79th Ave. N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 23.

6340 Wedgewood Road N. — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 23.

6743 Marilyn Drive N. — A good intent call was made Dec. 24.

19223 Bridle Path in Corcoran — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 26.

12741 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Dec. 28.

18045 70th Place N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 28.

Elm Creek Blvd. & Weaver Lake Road — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 28.

12104 85th Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 28.

12005 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 28.

10021 101st Ave. N. — There was a report of an EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Dec. 29.

8121 Oakview Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 29.

Hemlock Lane under I-94 — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 31.