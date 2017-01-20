Maple Grove Fire

The following incidents were reported during December 2016:
13290 Bass Lake Road — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 2.
6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 2.
6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 3.
247 West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Dec. 3.
I-94 eastbound near Weaver Lake — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 4.
Bass Lake Road & Timber Crest — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 5.
9424 Dunkirk Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 5.
6691 Timber Crest Drive N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 6.
7840 Main St. N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 7.
6880 Nottingham Parkwwy — There was a report of smoke or odor removal Dec. 7.
6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 7.
6880 Nottingham Parkway — The department responded to a construction or demolition landfill fire Dec. 8.
In area of I-94/Weaver Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 11.
8150 97th Ave. in Brooklyn Park — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 12.
15409 West Fish Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 12.
89th Ave. N. & Zachary Lane N. — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 13.
Ranchview Lane N. & W. Fish Lake Road — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 13.
17625 72nd Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 13.
17700 26th Ave. in Plymouth — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 14.
14756 77th Place N. — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 14.
10002 Ives Lane N. — A good intent call was made Dec. 15.
9165 Comstock Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 15.
13784 83rd Way N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 15.
8907 Kirkwood Circle N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 15.
13343 91st Place N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 16.
7745 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 16.
6844 Merrimac Lane N. — There was a report of a gas leak (natural gas or LPG) Dec. 17.
I-94 near junction Hwy. 610 — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 17.
16428 84th Ave. N. — A strange odor or smell was reported Dec. 17.
8928 Olive Lane N. — The department responded to a building fire Dec. 17.
8377 Rice Lake Road — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Dec. 18.
12650 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 18.
7811 Main St. N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 18.
12061 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 19.
11330 Fountains Drive N. — The department extricated of victim(s) from vehicle Dec. 19.
7400 Queensland Lane N. — There was a report of a water or steam leak Dec. 19.
County Road 10 & Vagabond Lane — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 20.
Eastbound I-94 east of exit 213 — The department responded to a passenger vehicle fire Dec. 22.
6340 Wedgewood Road N. — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 22.
16809 79th Ave. N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 23.
6340 Wedgewood Road N. — There was a report of steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke Dec. 23.
6743 Marilyn Drive N. — A good intent call was made Dec. 24.
19223 Bridle Path in Corcoran — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 26.
12741 Elm Creek Blvd. — The department responded to a cooking fire, confined to container Dec. 28.
18045 70th Place N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 28.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Weaver Lake Road — Assisted police or other governmental agency Dec. 28.
12104 85th Ave. N. — There was a report of burnt food Dec. 28.
12005 90th Ave. N. — There was a report of a carbon monoxide incident Dec. 28.
10021 101st Ave. N. — There was a report of an EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury Dec. 29.
8121 Oakview Lane N. — An odor or smell of gas was reported Dec. 29.
Hemlock Lane under I-94 — The department was dispatched and cancelled en route Dec. 31.