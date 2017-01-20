Lady Knights lose to Elk River

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports STMA’s Vanessa Alexander (45) tries to wrestle the ball away for another turnover. (Photo by Jake Schroer)STMA’s Vanessa Alexander (45) tries to wrestle the ball away for another turnover. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA defeated Cambridge Isanti on Tuesday night before having a seven-game winning streak snapped by Elk River on Friday.

Makenzie Kramer led the way for the Knights in a rout of the Cambridge-Isanti Blue Jackets Tuesday night.

The Knights left the Blue Jackets in the dust during the first half, building up a 43-7 lead in the first eighteen minutes of play.

26 total turnovers created by the STMA defense kept the Blue Jackets from ever being a threat in the game. Cambridge-Isanti did not score points until six minutes had gone by in the first half.

“We really focused on trying to pick up our defensive intensity and I think it worked out in the first half,” Kramer said.

With a very firm lead, head coach Kent Hamre was able to get his starters out of the game early, leading to some solid time for the reserves. Hailey Coulson, Megan Baldwin, Jadyn Hanson and Kae Christian contributed late in the game.

“That’s a win-win for us when kids who don’t play a lot get out and perform as well as they did,” Hamre said.

Kramer scored 18 points and Rae Johnson scored 12. Kendal Cox added five.

ELK RIVER

The Knights played perennial section rival Elk River and lost a close game by the score of 65-62, halting a seven-game winning streak.

The two teams played closely throughout the contest, with the Knights building a 33-28 lead at the end of the first half. The second half would see the Elks rally for the win to remain undefeated on the season. The Knights suffered their third loss of the year.

Rae Johnson scored 21 points while Lizzy Heil had 15 and Makenzie Kramer added 10. Danielle Lachmiller had 16 points for the Elks.

The Lady Knights faced Wayzata on Tuesday night. They will travel to Big Lake Thursday night for more conference action.