Getting to know the Maple Grove Ambassadors

Ambassador Ellie Brimeyer is the daughter of Mike and Kathryn Brimeyer. Ellie and her family have lived in Maple Grove since she was in second grade. She graduated from Maple Grove Senior High in 2016 and is currently at the University of Northern Iowa studying Sales and Marketing. Ellie is sponsored by Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels. Here are her reflections on being a Maple Grove Ambassador.

“Growing up in Maple Grove has given me wonderful opportunities to learn and grow as a citizen, student, and young adult,” Brimeyer said. “I have particularly enjoyed sitting in on Maple Grove Rotary meetings, City Council meetings, and visiting the Police Department, where the sense of community is contagious. Being a student at Maple Grove Senior High helped me find my strong interests in music, business, entrepreneurship, sports, and much more through extracurricular activities, inspiring teachers and classes. Through these experiences, growing up in Maple Grove has helped me become the person I am today and appreciate our city even more.” Ellie Brimeyer

“To date, Megan, Kelli, and I have been to over 40 events representing the City of Maple Grove, each event having a meaningful place in our hearts,” she continued. “One of my favorites was volunteering at the Maple Grove Lions Holiday Basket Filling in December where we filled hundreds of boxes with food for people in need. It was heartwarming to see many community members, The Maple Grove Lions, firefighters, and churches come together to help assemble and deliver the boxes we all helped packed. This event really helped me get into the holiday spirit and feel a powerful sense of community.

To be able to volunteer and represent Maple Grove through being an Ambassador has been an amazing honor and blessing. Serving in Maple Grove and around the state of Minnesota has allowed Megan, Kelli, and I to meet so many new, inspiring, and interesting people of all ages. This experience has helped me grow in many ways with professionalism, confidence, communication skills, and a new gratitude for our city. The Maple Grove Ambassador Program has opened the door for me to become more involved in the community and has continued to spark a passion for volunteering that will last forever, even when my Ambassadorship has come to an end.”

Ambassador Kelli Richardson is the daughter of Roger and Ericka Walz. She has lived in Maple Grove all of her life. Kelli is a 2016 graduate of Totino-Grace. She is a freshman at Viterbo College in LaCrosse where she is studying dietetics and a minor in Spanish. Kelli is sponsored by The Carrie Schmitz Team-Keller Williams Realty NW. Kelli states this on representing Maple Grove. Kelli Richardson

“Maple Grove is definitely a city I am proud to call my home,” Richardson began. “I grew up in Maple Grove and have seen improvements made each year such as the addition of Central Park. There is always something to do, whether it be enjoying an event at Town Green or walking around The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Becoming an Ambassador has made me appreciate the citizens of Maple Grove are truly a community. Through various events such as the Lions holiday basket filling, I have seen our residents strive to help one another simply out of kindness.”

“Although I love visiting other cities for parades, festivals, and coronations, one of my favorite events was here in Maple Grove at National Night Out,” she said. “I rode with Officer Keith in his police car to multiple neighborhoods and conversed with community members. At one of the neighborhoods I was immediately welcomed by smiling children who brought me to their stage to sing Y.M.C.A. on their karaoke machine with them! Officer Keith and my main job was to ensure to the community Maple Grove is a safe place to live, and it was heartwarming to hear from each neighborhood how they trusted our police force and have experienced little to no problem in Maple Grove.”

“Being a Maple Grove Ambassador is much more than a shiny crown,” she continued. “Throughout our candidacy we were not judged based on looks; rather, we were chosen based on factors such as character and community involvement so we could best represent Maple Grove in other cities. I enjoy finally being able to give back to the city in which I have lived my entire life. I love making the children smile, and even more so, seeing the gratitude for what we do in the eyes of their parents. I have always found the concept of how one person can make a difference in the world difficult to grasp, but becoming a Maple Grove Ambassador has changed my outlook on this after seeing the impact we, as well as the people in our community, can make in the smallest ways.” Megan Nelson

Ambassador Megan Nelson is the daughter of Paul and Jenny Omland. Megan has only ever lived in Maple Grove. She is a 2014 graduate of Osseo Senior High and currently is a junior at University of Minnesota-Duluth studying Elementary Education with an emphasis on Special Education. Megan is sponsored by Learning RX. And now for Megan’s thoughts.

“Growing up in Maple Grove I have enjoyed having such a warm environment with a very family-friendly community,” Nelson said. “There is so much to do in Maple Grove with everything so close together. I appreciate the fact Maple Grove is a growing community and provides us with many things to do in the area. Whether you want to go ice skating, find a place to grab a bite to eat, do some shopping, or just enjoy the walking paths, there is something for everyone.”

“One of my favorite events I have attended as an Ambassador was the KS95’s “Clouds” Choir for a Cause Concert,” she said. “This was a heartwarming event honoring Zach Sobiech who wrote the song “Clouds” before passing away from cancer at the age of 17. Zach used music as a way to say goodbye to his family and friends and his song “Clouds” gained worldwide attention and became the number one selling song on iTunes. This event raised money to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Seeing the whole rotunda filled with people attending this event at the Mall of America was so incredible and memorable especially at the end of the concert when everyone sang Zach’s song “Clouds” together in memory of Zach.

Being a Maple Grove Ambassador has been a once in a lifetime experience I could never have gotten anywhere else. Being an Ambassador has given me the opportunity to build my confidence and strengthen my public speaking skills. This experience has also helped me in building relationships with members in my community. As a Maple Grove Ambassador I am able to represent Maple Grove in other communities as well as form lasting relationships with the members of my community and Ambassadors from other communities.”