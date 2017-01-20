Crimson hockey boys extend win streak to 5

by Bob San

Sun Press Newspapers Justin Kelley is one of the top scorers on the Maple Grove boys’ hockey team. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

The Maple Grove boys’ hockey team extended its winning streak to five games with wins over Andover and Anoka last week. The Crimson will try to extend that streak against No. 2 Elk River Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Maple Grove Community Center.

The Crimson are riding high entering the big game against the Elks. Since losing to Lakeville North on Dec. 29, the Crimson have defeated seventh-ranked Holy Family 1-0, Prior Lake 4-3, ninth-ranked Centennial 5-3, Andover 6-1 and Anoka 7-1.

The Crimson have received balanced scoring. In the win at Anoka last Saturday, Justin Kelley scored two goals and Hunter House, Matt Jaglo, Sam Huff, Jarrett Cammarata and Thomas Saunders each netted one. Nick Lapoint was the winning goalie.

In the 6-1 win over Andover Jan. 12, Cammarata scored twice, while House, Huff, Kelley and Tyler Kostelecky got one each. Ethan Haider, who has a .902 save percentage, was the winning goalie.

The Crimson, 11-3 overall and ranked 12th, can take sole possession of first place in the Northwest Suburban Conference North Division with a win over Elk River Thursday. The teams are tied for the conference lead with 4-1 records.